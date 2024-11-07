Liam Livingstone says conditions not ‘favourable’ after West Indies loss

Liam Livingstone lamented the importance of the toss after England sank to a fifth successive series loss in the Caribbean as the West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket triumph in the ODI decider.

After Livingstone called incorrectly in Barbados, England stumbled to 24 for four on an initially tricky pitch to bat, offering tennis ball bounce and lateral movement for the Windies seamers.

England recovered to post 263 for eight but batting conditions had eased significantly when the reply began under lights, with the tourists having to contend with the evening dew as Brandon King and Keacy Carty made centuries to get the Windies home and hosed with seven overs to spare.

As the hosts celebrated a 2-1 win, stand-in England captain Livingstone pointed out that the team that won the toss won the match on each occasion, with the side that had to bat first in two ODIs in Antigua and one here at a distinct disadvantage.

“The conditions weren’t very favourable to the team bowling second,” he said. “It’s no excuse, we didn’t get enough runs but ultimately if we’d have got 350, I don’t think it would have mattered.

“The pitch went from being so slow to start with to being absolutely drenched at the end. Both balls were soaking, we changed it halfway through and that was soaking within an over as well.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket in the world and I don’t think I’ve ever played in a game where conditions have changed so much from one innings to the next.

“There’s no surprise that the team who the toss twice in the series won. This time of year out here, it’s pretty difficult to bat first and defend a score.”

Will Jacks and Livingstone, fresh from his match-winning 124 not out in Antigua at the weekend, were both caught behind aiming drives to deliveries that moved away a fraction and caught the edge.

There was little Jordan Cox could do after getting a glove to a brute of a lifter from Alzarri Joseph, while Jordan Bethell was well caught by Roston Chase as England were four down inside the powerplay.

Phil Salt batted against type as he curbed his attacking instincts to register a mature 74 off 108 balls while Dan Mousley collected his first international fifty with 57 off 70 deliveries.

Jamie Overton, with 32 off 21, and Jofra Archer, 38 not out off 17 balls, made explosive cameos at the back end but England’s bowlers were largely ineffective and put to the sword by King and Carty.

England lost both white-ball series last year, as well as in Tests and T20s in 2022, while this was a 13th reverse in 20 ODIs for a side that have given youth and inexperience a chance on this visit.

Phil Salt made a battling 74 for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“We’re disappointed,” Livingstone said. “We’ve got a lot of young boys on this trip who have hopefully learnt a hell of a lot about playing international cricket. Hopefully, that will stand us in good stead.

“I feel like we’ve taken another step forward in the way we want to play our cricket and we’ve got a lot of people to come back into this squad moving forward.”

Livingstone was initially dropped ahead of an ODI series against Australia in September, only to be recalled and he has since breathed fresh life back into his 50-over career with some stunning knocks.

“I think (his ODI career) was pretty much dead three months ago,” the 31-year-old added. “I’m enjoying my cricket, I feel like I’m playing really well with the bat. That’s all I can do.

“I’m at an age now where I don’t control my career. If I get selected to play, I’ll do my best to try and win games for England, if I don’t get selected then I don’t get selected. I’ve proved over the last two series that I’m good enough to be in this team.”