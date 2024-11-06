Phil Salt and Dan Mousley keep England alive after top-order collapse in decider

Phil Salt and Dan Mousley made vital fifties after England’s top-order wilted in Barbados to leave the West Indies needing 264 to claim an ODI series victory.

England lurched to 24 for four at the end of the powerplay, with the Windies stealing a march in this decider despite dissension in the ranks as Alzarri Joseph was visibly unhappy with his field.

Salt’s measured 74 off 108 balls included crucial partnerships of 70 with Sam Curran (40) and Mousley, whose maiden international half-century lifted England to 263 for eight at the Kensington Oval.

Mousley’s 57 off 70 deliveries was followed by a couple of riotous cameos from Jamie Overton (32 off 21) and Jofra Archer (38no off 17) which could yet prove crucial on a tricky pitch under lights.

Overton will be able to bowl in England’s reply, having been included alongside Reece Topley as John Turner and Saqib Mahmood made way from Saturday’s series-levelling victory in Antigua.

England successfully chased down 329 at the weekend, largely thanks to Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 124, but the stand-in captain fell in a dreadful start for the tourists after they were asked to bat.

The rot started when Matthew Forde found a hint of extra bounce to take the edge of Will Jacks, while Jordan Cox’s muted start to his England career continued – although he received a brute of a bumper.

A fired up Joseph, seemingly seething at how the field was positioned, sent down a 92mph snorter that brushed Cox’s glove, with England’s number three yet to reach 20 in three ODIs and two T20 innings.

Liam Livingstone could not repeat his heroics from the second ODI (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Joseph barely celebrated then stormed off at the end of the over, returning in time to bowl again only for Shai Hope to overlook his premier paceman and plump for Romario Shepherd instead.

It proved an inspired change even if Shepherd’s first ball was a short and wide loosener as Jacob Bethell threw his hands at it, only for Roston Chase to pull off a leaping grab at backward point.

When Livingstone was caught behind off Shepherd from the penultimate ball of the powerplay, England were on the rack but a total collapse was averted as Salt and Curran formed an important union.

While Salt was happy to curb his attacking instincts, only occasionally lashing out with a pulled six off Shepherd to bring up the 50-stand, Curran offered a little more impetus.

However, his attempt to clear the rope off Chase merely went straight up in the air, with substitute fielder Hayden Walsh settling underneath a steepler.

Salt was dropped on 52 after a rare false shot, surprised by Joseph’s extra lift, but Mousley alleviated some of the pressure by hitting out at the spinners, including a straight six off Chase.

Salt’s first real attempt to inject some urgency into proceedings led to his downfall, albeit with a fantastic relay catch between Brandon King, who threw the ball to Joseph just as he was about to tumble over the rope.

Mousley was given a gift when Shepherd tripped in his delivery stride and sent down a half-tracker that was put away for four.

Shepherd was unable to continue because of a left leg problem and insult was added to injury as his replacement Sherfane Rutherford was lashed for fours by Jamie Overton then in his next over by Mousley.

Mousley holed out but Rutherford’s last two overs also came in for some tap from Archer, who thumped two sixes and three fours off the medium-pacer. Rutherford was left nursing figures of 3.5-0-57-0.