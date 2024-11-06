Man Utd history-maker Shola Shoretire excited for return to Old Trafford with PAOK

Shola Shoretire is proud to remain the youngest player to feature for Manchester United in a European match but wants to bloody his former club’s nose as he returns to Old Trafford with PAOK.

A product of the Red Devils’ academy, the forward made history in February 2021 just days after coming on for his first-team debut in the Premier League against hometown team Newcastle.

Shoretire’s Europa League appearance against Real Sociedad aged 17 years 23 days saw him replace Norman Whiteside as the youngest player to represent United in European competition.

That record still stands as the 20-year-old returns to Old Trafford on Thursday evening with PAOK, who he joined on a four-year deal in the summer after his contract with the Premier League side expired

“It’s an achievement I’m very thankful for,” Shoretire said of his place in the club’s history books. “I put in a lot of hard work and I was very thankful to be blessed with that opportunity.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back. When we found out we were playing against them, it was a big surprise, but very nice to be back.

“Of course it was difficult to leave, but I felt it was the right moment for my career. PAOK seemed like a very good club to go to, and I’m very happy with how it’s gone so far.

“We’re here to win tomorrow. That’s why we’re here, and we believe we can do this.”

Shoretire made five first-team appearances for United, where he was named 2020-21 Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year having risen through the ranks at a club he joined at the age of nine.

The 20-year-old’s affection towards the club remains clear and means he will not celebrate should he score for PAOK in Thursday’s Europa League reunion.

“I’ve been asked this question by my friends and some of the team-mates, but my answer is no because I still respect United for everything they’ve done for me,” Shoretire said.

“I wouldn’t be in this position without them.”

Shoretire laughed off suggestions PAOK’s coaching staff have picked his brains ahead of Thursday’s meeting with a United side looking for their first win of the new-look Europa League campaign.

The Red Devils have sacked Erik ten Hag in the fortnight since their last game in the competition at Fenerbahce and Ruben Amorim will join as their new head coach on Monday.

“I think every club goes through situations like this, obviously, with a changing management,” Shoretire added.

“It can be difficult for the players, but I’m sure they will come tomorrow aggressive, ready to win. They need the points and so do we.”