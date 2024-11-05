Sam Curran will bide his time as England’s Test team is ‘looking for extra pace’

Sam Curran is hopeful of a Test recall in future but accepts what he brings to the table is not what England are currently looking for under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

The left-armer made an instant impact in his introduction to Tests as a pugnacious 20-year-old in 2018, contributing lower-order runs and valuable wickets as he was named player of the series against India.

While he gained a reputation for making key interventions at critical moments, Curran, now 26, has been unused in the Stokes-McCullum era, having made the last of his 24 Test appearances three years ago.

Sam Curran starred in England’s Test series win over India in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Passed over when Stokes was injured over the summer, Curran was informed by managing director of England men’s cricket, Rob Key, that his bowling speeds in the low-80mph range counted against him.

“There’s no question they’re looking for extra pace,” Curran said. “I don’t think I’m going to bowl 90mph overnight so I’ve just got to try my best and be pretty happy trying to win games for England.

“As a younger player I got frustrated by these things but now I’m a bit older, I know how it works in terms of balance of sides and what they’re looking for.

“I feel like the way to get into these types of teams is getting five-fors and hundreds. The big thing is making sure you win the game, if you do that, that’s going to help a lot.

“It’s natural I want to play all three formats. I can only do well in 50-over cricket or T20 cricket. The Test team have got the players they have now and in 12 months’ time it could be totally different.”

There is one Curran who could be on the verge of a Test call-up, with opening batter Ben, older than Sam but younger than another England international in Tom, now eligible and available to play for Zimbabwe – the homeland of the trio’s father Kevin, who featured in 11 ODIs for his country.

He made a stunning century in his most recent first-class outing and could be in line for a Test debut against Afghanistan next month, while Zimbabwe are due to play a four-day Test against England in May.

“He’s batting in the domestic tournament there,” Curran said. “He’s started really well and I guess he’s officially taken the passport and kind of wants to give playing for Zimbabwe a good go.

“Hopefully he turns out for Zimbabwe and it will be special with my dad and family history and stuff like that,” Curran said. “We will be incredibly proud of him. So, fingers crossed.”

Curran is gearing up for England’s ODI decider against the West Indies in Barbados, having made a run-a-ball 52 in Antigua in a stand of 140 with Liam Livingstone that helped square the series.

He was dropped from the ODI side against Australia in September but has been presented with an opportunity to bat in the top six in the Caribbean in the absence of several regulars.

“I love my batting, I love my bowling,” Curran added. “I’m really just trying to take my opportunity. It’s quite nice to feel like a senior player but hopefully I can just contribute to a win.

“I still pinch myself, I’m still pretty young. I do feel very experienced, I just hope I can contribute more with the bat in all the teams for England because I do it quite a lot on the franchise circuit.

“I don’t really prioritise one more than the other. I’ve probably been more of a bowling all-rounder, but who knows (what will happen) in the next 10-15 years of my career.”