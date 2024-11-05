Daniel James returns to Wales squad for final Nations League games after injury

Wales welcome back Daniel James for their final Nations League games against Turkey and Iceland.

James has yet to play for new boss Craig Bellamy after suffering a hamstring injury in August.

The 26-year-old winger has started Leeds’ last two games in the Sky Bet Championship and scored in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Plymouth at Elland Road.

Bellamy has named a 26-man squad for the trip to Turkey on November 16 and Iceland’s visit to Cardiff three days later as he attempts to extend his historic start in the hotseat.

The 45-year-old became the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games after opening with two wins and two draws in the Nations League.

Attacking midfielder Rubin Colwill returns to the squad after producing some fine form for Cardiff, while goalkeeper Tom King replaces Adam Davies.

Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper misses out after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.

Cooper has impressed for Swansea this season and has featured in all four of Bellamy’s Wales games so far.

Captain Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu remain sidelined by injuries that saw them miss last month’s draw in Iceland and home win over Montenegro.

Wales, who meet Turkey in Kayseri trailing the Group B4 leaders by two points, would secure promotion to League A with two closing wins.

Full squad: D Ward (Leicester), K Darlow (Leeds), T King (Wolves), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), O Beck (Blackburn – on loan from Liverpool), B Davies (Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), J Rodon (Leeds), C Mepham (Sunderland- on loan from Bournemouth), C Roberts (Burnley), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Rennes), J Allen (Swansea), R Colwill (Cardiff), S Thomas (Nantes – on loan from Huddersfield), W Burns (Ipswich), D James (Leeds), D Brooks (Bournemouth), B Johnson (Tottenham), H Wilson (Fulham), K Moore (Sheff Utd), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Stoke – on loan from Liverpool), L Cullen (Swansea), N Broadhead (Ipswich).