Craig Bellamy says Harry Wilson reaping rewards from his professionalism

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has praised Harry Wilson’s professionalism for refusing to “down tools” over Fulham frustration after his match-winning double against Brentford.

Bellamy made a 15-hour round trip from Cardiff via Llanrwst on the edge of Snowdonia (Eryri) – where he was attending a Q&A with Wales fans – to watch Wilson at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

Wilson – who has not made a league start this season – came off the bench after 82 minutes to score twice in stoppage time and hand Fulham a memorable 2-1 victory.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has praised Harry Wilson’s attitude after being overlooked by Fulham this season (Ben Birchall/PA)

A brilliantly flicked equaliser, met on the volley and with his back to the Brentford net, was one of the Premier League goals of the season.

“I was there and it was great to see him involved,” Bellamy said after including Wilson in a 26-man squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Turkey and Iceland.

“He’s a player I’m really impressed with, especially his attitude. I’m sure it is frustrating for him at Fulham at the moment. But that’s life and sometimes it doesn’t go your way.

“It will only change if you work hard. If you down tools and things change, you will not be ready to take the opportunity.

“If you keep working and believing, when it does happen you will see what you saw. That’s a true professional and it just doesn’t happen by luck.

“You force your way in somehow but you can only be ready to take your chance if you train hard.

“These moments test you as a human being – you really are you. Then you see the real individual and professional.

“If you knuckle down and work hard things will turn. You just have to work harder when things aren’t going your way.”

Wilson has been Wales’ go-to man since the retirement of Gareth Bale in January 2023.

The 27-year-old netted twice in a famous win over 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia just over 12 months ago.

Wilson has scored in his last three international appearances, becoming the first Wales men’s team player to achieve that since Bale.

“Of course there are his two goals (on Monday) and the contribution he has given us over the four games,” said Bellamy, who won the last of his 78 caps alongside a 16-year-old debut-making Wilson in 2012.

“But I love him without the ball. His smartness and how he is able to press, his intensity and what he is able to do really tells me how good a player he is.

“I am a huge, huge fan. It hasn’t been easy for him because every player wants to be playing.

“You can see he has been working hard because players don’t have that kind of impact if they are not professional and conduct themselves well.

“It shows he is a serious professional and credit to him for that.

“I saw his quality last year when we (Burnley, where Bellamy was assistant coach) played against him and I saw his numbers.

“It took us aback. How is this little kid running and sprinting so much? It was elite level, really impressive.

“I was there when he made his debut for Wales and I felt he was a kid who was going to come through and have a big future for Wales. I believe he has done that and at the moment he is outstanding.”

Wales remain without injured pair Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu, while fellow midfielder Ollie Cooper has been sidelined by a stress fracture in his foot.

But Leeds winger Daniel James is available to Bellamy for the first time since returning from a hamstring injury.

Daniel James has yet to play for Wales under Craig Bellamy due to injury (David Davies/PA)

“He brings a lot to this squad, he really adds to the group,” said Bellamy, who will oversee Wales’ promotion to the top tier of the Nations League if they secure two closing victories.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries, but he’s an outstanding player. I’ve always enjoyed watching him play for Wales.

“The way we play will really suit him. He definitely as a coach suits my type of profile.

“He’s a really menacing player with real speed and high intensity.

“He adds again to the quality we have in those areas and gives us another option.”