Noa-Lynn van Leuven faces tough test at Grand Slam of Darts

Transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven has been handed a blockbusting draw as she makes history at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 28-year-old, who transitioned in 2021, will become the first trans player to play in a televised PDC tournament against men.

And she will not have it easy as she has been drawn against former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson, with Ryan Joyce completing the group in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

It will be the first taste of the big time for the Dutchwoman, who still works as a part-time sous chef.

She has also qualified for the World Championship at the Alexandra Palace in December based on her performances in the Women’s Series.

Her results have come despite hostility from fellow players on the tour, who Van Leuven describes as “toxic b******” because of their behaviour towards her.

Deta Hedman is one player who has refused to play against Van Leuven.

Meanwhile, defending champion Luke Humphries admitted he will still practice with James Wade despite being drawn in the same group.

Humphries, who also faces, Micky Mansell and Rowby John Rodriguez, said: “Me and James get on really well but it won’t affect each other when we play on the big stage.

“We very clearly want to beat each other…but when we are not playing each other, we practice with each other on the same board, do practice games, so we will probably benefit from, that to be honest.

“There will probably only be one game where we will separate and do our own things, but for the other two games we will probably practice together and prepare each other by benefiting one another.”