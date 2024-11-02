Unai Emery knows raising standards at Aston Villa brings pressure

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is relishing the pressure which comes with his side challenging at the top of the game.

Emery has revolutionised Villa’s fortunes since taking over in 2022, taking them from a relegation fight to the Champions League.

They have won their opening three games in European’s premier competition and sit in the top four of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s visit to Tottenham.

The stakes are high as they battle with the likes of Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle but Emery is not shrinking.

“I am feeling us increase our standards like something being demanding and something we want,” he said.

“We are trying as well to get these demands being comfortable, feeling in a good position when we are keeping this level in the table through the Premier League or the Champions League.

“It is really fantastic to try and feel it in our demands, which are increasing.

“I never feel it negatively, like pressure, damaging us. We want to feel something like it is comfortable, really happy and keeping the same level in our demands, more and more trying to get even better.”

Morgan Rogers has been one of the stars of Villa’s rise following his January move from Middlesbrough and Emery confirmed the club are in talks to extend his contract.

The 22-year-old has scored twice and got four assists in 12 games so far this season.