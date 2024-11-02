England step forward as All Blacks perform the Haka after pre-match controversy

England accepted the challenge of New Zealand’s pre-match Haka as they stepped forward to the halfway line during the Maori war dance before the Allianz Stadium fixture.

Joe Marler had described the Haka as “ridiculous” on Tuesday and suggested it should be “binned” in a since-deleted social-media post.

The touchpaper had been lit, though, and all eyes were on the All Blacks’ pre-match ritual ahead of kick-off, which started amid a deafening rendition of ‘swing low, sweet chariot’ by the crowd in Twickenham.

England captain Jamie George led his team a few steps forward to the halfway line at the start of the Haka as Steve Borthwick’s men fronted up after days of discussion over the Maori war dance.

Marler’s post on X on Tuesday shifted the narrative in the build-up to the Autumn Nations Series opener.

A day after his post, Marler – who had departed the England camp by this point for personal reasons and already been left out of the matchday squad – briefly deleted his X account.

New Zealand perform the Haka (Gareth Fuller/PA)

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson felt loosehead prop Marler could have “articulated himself better” before England captain George conceded the comments had “prodded the bear” before Saturday’s clash.

Marler did apologise on Thursday night and expressed his gratitude for the “education” received over what the Haka meant to New Zealand culture.

The damage had been done, however, and as England remained tight-lipped over how they would respond to the Haka, it raised the scrutiny on the pre-match All Blacks ritual.

Rugby union regulations prevent opposing teams crossing the halfway line while New Zealand perform the Maori war dance, but England contravened this ahead of a memorable World Cup semi-final victory in 2019.

Despite not being included in the matchday squad, Marler was at Twickenham and engaged in conversation with New Zealand head coach Robertson before it was show time.

‘Swing low, sweet chariot’ greeted the Haka and it was followed by George stepping forward along with the rest of his England team-mates to face up to the All Blacks.