Title-chasing Lando Norris starts Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race in second

Lando Norris will start Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix from second after he was bumped off pole position by McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Norris looked set to land top spot only to be gazumped by Piastri with the Australian’s final throw of the dice.

Piastri finished just 0.029 seconds clear of Norris who failed to improve on his final lap.

However, Norris will line up two places clear of title rival Max Verstappen after the Red Bull man could manage only fourth, three tenths off the pace. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts third for Saturday’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag.

Norris trails Verstappen by 47 points heading into the concluding four rounds and should be in a position to eat into his rival’s lead with McLaren holding a clear advantage over their competitors in Interlagos.

“I will try and win,” said Piastri after usurping Norris. “I am starting from the best seat in the house so I will try and make sure it stays that way.”

However, despite taking pole, Piastri will be expected to assist team-mate Norris to the win in order for the Englishman to claim the maximum eight points available.

In a further boost to Norris’ championship chances, Verstappen will serve a five-place drop for Sunday’s main event as he serves a penalty for exceeding his allocated engine parts.

Verstappen’s grid sanction for the main event hands the initiative to Norris with a total of 34 points available in what could prove a defining weekend in his pursuit of a maiden world crown.

Ollie Bearman was provided with a last-minute call-up for Friday’s running in Sao Paulo after Kevin Magnussen was ruled out through sickness.

Ollie Bearman will start in 10th (David Davies/PA)

Magnussen’s availability for the remainder of the weekend remains in doubt, with Bearman a cert to at least contest the sprint race, and he impressed to haul his Haas into Q3.

However, the teenager’s sole lap in the final sessions was deleted for exceeding track limits after he ran wide through the opening chicane, leaving him 10th on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton failed to make it into the final phase of qualifying and will start only 11th, five places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

The sprint race takes place at 11am local time (2pm GMT) prior to qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix.