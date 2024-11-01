Forest midfielder Ryan Yates retains hopes of playing for England

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has not given up on his dream of playing for England.

The 26-year-old has been a key cog in Forest’s engine room as they have enjoyed a stellar start to the season, losing just one of their opening nine games.

Morgan Gibbs-White received a call-up to the England squad earlier this season and at the time Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo touted Yates to also be in contention.

The Lincoln-born midfielder, who came through the ranks at the City Ground, has improved incrementally since Forest made it to the Premier League, but says there is still more to come, which could pay dividends with a new England manager to impress.

“It’s always a possibility, it is every young boy’s dream to play for their country,” he said. “I feel like I am playing really well, but I feel like I can give even more.

“I feel I have got plenty more to come. I honestly take each day as it comes, but I want to keep improving and I never say never to anything.

“I just look back when I was on loan at Barrow, Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury and now I am playing in the Premier League with Forest, third season, anything is possible because there were some dark times when I was on loan.”

Yates was not an immediate starter when Forest won promotion back to the top tier after 23 years away, but he believes he has found his level.

“I do feel this is where I belong,” he said. “This is my third season now, I feel I have progressed year on year and will continue to do so.

“I am really progressing under Nuno and I am pushing for more.”