Arsenal to test Gabriel’s fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal could be boosted by the availability of centre-back Gabriel for Saturday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

The Brazil international, who was forced off with a knee injury during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, will be in contention to feature at St James’ Park, subject to successfully completing a training session on Friday.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is also awaiting news on Ben White, who lasted the full 90 minutes against Arne Slot’s Reds but has not trained since.

Gabriel has not trained all week (Adam Davy/PA)

William Saliba is in line to return to top-flight action following a one-match ban to ease Arsenal’s defensive issues but Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined, in addition to captain Martin Odegaard.

Speaking of Gabriel, Arteta said: “We have a training session today. If he can complete that he will be available.

“He hasn’t had any training sessions yet but if he’s able to do that today he will be available in the squad.

“Riccy and Martin are out definitely.

“With Ben, we don’t know yet because he hasn’t trained yet. He could not train, he could not get involved, so let’s wait and see if he’s available or not.”