‘Very, very weak’ Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris because of virus
The world number one has been replaced in the draw by France’s Arthur Cazaux.
World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Rolex Paris Masters due to a virus.
Sinner, who won the Australian Open and US Open titles this season, has been replaced in the draw by France’s Arthur Cazaux.
The 23-year-old Italian said: “It’s a very tough announcement. I’m not going to play here in Paris.
“We came here very early to prepare in the best possible way. After the first practice session I really didn’t felt good. Today I feel better already a little bit, but the body is not ready to compete and I still feel very, very weak.
“It doesn’t make sense to go on court and try to compete for this tournament.”
Sinner has already secured the end-of-year number one ranking and hopes to be fit for the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10-17.
“The most important part is to recover and get back physically 100 per cent,” Sinner added.