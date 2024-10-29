‘Very, very weak’ Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris because of virus

World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Rolex Paris Masters due to a virus.

Sinner, who won the Australian Open and US Open titles this season, has been replaced in the draw by France’s Arthur Cazaux.

The 23-year-old Italian said: “It’s a very tough announcement. I’m not going to play here in Paris.

“We came here very early to prepare in the best possible way. After the first practice session I really didn’t felt good. Today I feel better already a little bit, but the body is not ready to compete and I still feel very, very weak.

“It doesn’t make sense to go on court and try to compete for this tournament.”

Sinner has already secured the end-of-year number one ranking and hopes to be fit for the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10-17.

“The most important part is to recover and get back physically 100 per cent,” Sinner added.