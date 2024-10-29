Republic of Ireland book play-off final clash with Wales after thumping Georgia

Republic of Ireland stayed on course for their first European Championship finals after beating Georgia 3-0 in the second leg of their play-off in Dublin.

Eileen Gleeson’s side cruised to a 9-0 aggregate win after goals from Julie-Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa and captain Katie McCabe at the Tallaght Stadium and will now face Wales in a two-legged play-off final.

Both matches are set to take place between November 27 and December 3.

Republic had taken a huge step in their quest to reach the finals on Friday with a thumping 6-0 first-leg win in Tbilisi.

Russell gave Republic a flying start in the return leg, turning home a rebound from close range after Marissa Sheva’s shot had been saved by Georgia goalkeeper Tatia Gabunia in the third minute.

Carusa fired home the Republic’s second just after the half-hour mark, fending off her marker after Jessie Stapleton’s flick-on to make it 8-0 on aggregate.

McCabe blasted a penalty over the crossbar before half-time after Carusa had gone down under Mariam Kalandadze’s challenge.

But the Arsenal defender made amends nine minutes after the restart, exchanging passes with Denise O’Sullivan before planting a low finish beyond Gabunia.

Georgia’s Teona Bakradze forced a rare save from home goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan but Republic eased to victory without further scares.