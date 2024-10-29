Henry Slade ‘in fantastic condition’ for All Blacks test, says Steve Borthwick

England head coach Steve Borthwick says it is not a risk picking Henry Slade to take on New Zealand in Saturday’s autumn opener at Allianz Stadium.

Slade is deemed ready to face the All Blacks despite being limited to 55 minutes for Exeter this season because of shoulder surgery, with his comeback finally arriving against Harlequins on Sunday.

The 31-year-old centre, a veteran of 65 caps, is a vital cog in the team’s ‘blitz’ defensive system and Borthwick has seen enough to give him only his second appearance since clashing with New Zealand in July.

“Sladey is a really important player for us. He’s an experienced Test match player and he’s in fantastic condition,” said Borthwick after giving Slade the nod ahead of in-form Saracen Alex Lozowski.

“With the shoulder surgery he’s had, he’s been able to be run. He’s as fit as I’ve ever seen him.

“He feels in great shape. He’s a player who is energised and he’ll go really well on Saturday.”

The three-way battle at scrum-half has been won by Ben Spencer, who will make his first start in seven Tests for England.

A stop-start international career spanning six years and including a cameo in the 2019 World Cup final has produced a total of 81 minutes of match time. Now he has finally taken ownership of the number nine jersey after impressing season after season for Bath.

“This was a really tough selection decision because of the quality of the scrum-halves,” Borthwick said.

Ben Spencer makes his first start for England on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Ben has been around the England team for a good period of time, through the Six Nations and through the summer series. That understanding is a huge benefit.

“He’s such an experienced player. He knows how to deliver on the biggest of stages and that’s important. He’s a calm guy and a leader with his club.”

Borthwick confirmed that Ollie Chessum will miss the entire autumn programme that also includes fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan after undergoing knee surgery on Monday.

The Leicester forward was earmarked to start at blindside flanker until he was injured in the final session of last week’s training camp in Girona. He is expected to be back in time for the Six Nations.

Chandler Cunningham-South fills the vacancy even though he has not been a regular starter for Harlequins this season, with Borthwick backing the hard-running rookie to continue his stellar debut year for England.

Borthwick revealed his absence is a result of undergoing an ankle operation early on in the season which has taken a toll on his form for Bath.

“When you have an ankle surgery you can’t be on your feet and so much of Sam’s game is that constant work rate, particularly in defence,” he said.

“But his link play in attack has developed. I’ve seen even from last week to this week a step forward, which is great.”

A six-two split between forwards and backs on the bench is designed to enable England to match New Zealand’s ferocity up front in the final quarter – an aspect of their game that was founding wanting in two narrow losses to the All Blacks in July.

George Ford provides fly-half cover after recovering from a thigh injury while Ben Earl, who starts at number eight, will be used at inside centre if injury demands.