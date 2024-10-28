Real Madrid named men’s club of year after snubbing Ballon d’Or ceremony

Real Madrid were named the men’s club of the year at the Ballon d’Or awards on Monday night but there was nobody to collect the trophy after the Spanish giants chose to snub the prestigious ceremony in Paris claiming they had been disrespected.

Kylian Mbappe also missed the chance to pick up the Gerd Muller trophy he won jointly with Harry Kane as the Real Madrid delegation stayed at home, having apparently learned that Vinicius Junior would not be named male player of the year.

In a statement reported by Spanish newspaper AS, the club said: “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to (Dani) Carvajal as the winner.

“As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.”

After helping Real to a Champions League-LaLiga double, Vinicious, 24, had been a heavy favourite to win the award ahead of his team-mate Jude Bellingham and Manchester City’s Rodri.

Mbappe and Kane shared the Gerd Muller trophy after both players finished last season with 52 goals, but only Kane was on hand to collected the award.

“Thank you to my club Bayern Munich, all my staff, team-mates, for helping me score all the goals I scored,” the England captain said. “It’s an honour to take this award from a club legend (Karl-Heinz Rummenigge), thank you very much.”

There was little surprise when the Kopa Trophy – awarded to the best male player under the age of 21 – went to Barcelona’s teenage star Yamine Lamal.

The forward became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships when, four days shy of his 17th birthday, he scored for Spain in their 2-1 semi-final win over France, before going on to lift the trophy.

Barcelona won the women’s club of the year after beating Lyon in last season’s Women’s Champions League final for their third European title in four years.