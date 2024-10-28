Erik ten Hag was a dead man walking at Man Utd – Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer said Erik ten Hag had been a “dead man walking” after it emerged Manchester United sounded out other managers in the summer.

Ten Hag was sacked as United boss on Monday following a disappointing start to the season, with United confirming Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge.

The team slipped to 14th in the Premier League table following their fourth league defeat of the season, by West Ham on Sunday.

Shearer and Gary Lineker, right, reflected on Ten Hag’s departure (Owen Humphreys/NMC Pool/PA)

Speculation had mounted over the Dutchman’s position in recent weeks and regained intensity after he remained in his position at the end of last season.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, hosted by fellow former England striker Gary Lineker, Shearer believes Ten Hag’s sacking was inevitable in the end.

He said: “We were just waiting for it to happen. Even the way he was talking that ‘we’re all on the same page’.

“Well, they weren’t really on the same page because everyone knew they were talking to managers in the summer.

“If they’re on the same page why on earth are they speaking to managers in the summer? As soon as that came out we all said he was a dead man walking, unfortunately.

“For them then to give him a new contract after that was bizarre really, and to back him with £200million, and in nearly four months they’ve sacked him. Bizarre.”

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe kept faith with Ten Hag following United’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City in May, but Lineker believes there was a “degree of eventuality” regarding the Dutchman’s departure.

Ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United on Monday (John Walton/PA)

Lineker said: “It’s been an ongoing saga, which started in the summer just before the FA Cup (final) when we got wind of the fact United were sounding out other coaches.

“They seemed to go for Thomas Tuchel but he didn’t take the job, then they subsequently went back to Ten Hag. I suppose there was a degree of eventuality about this.”

Lineker read out a list of the new players signed during Ten Hag’s tenure, adding: “It’s not like he’s not been backed. That’s a hell of a lot of money and it hasn’t worked at all.

“His argument will be ‘I’ve won trophies’ and he has, he’s won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but I think you’ve got to judge managers on their league position.”

Thomas Frank was one of those linked to the job at Old Trafford, but the Brentford boss appears to have distanced himself from the vacancy.

Thomas Frank said he is “happy” at Brentford (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Frank told Sky Sports: “I’ve got a big responsibility to Brentford, their fans, the leadership, players, staff.

“I’ve said many, many times, I’m very happy here. I think it’s one of the best clubs in the world. What happens in the future, who knows?

“I can see myself here for a long, long time. I’ve also said that maybe if something comes up, an opportunity I’d like to try, OK, let’s see. But now? No. I’m very, very happy here.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand likened Ten Hag’s reign to a boxer getting “knocked down and never recovering”.

Speaking live on his YouTube channel while on holiday in the Maldives, Ferdinand said: “Am I surprised? No.

“They kept the man in charge, season kicks in, I actually thought we were starting to see some new signs in the first two or three games, and then we get beat by Liverpool and never recovered.

“It was like a boxer getting hit and knocked down in the third round and never recovering and getting knocked out, knocked down, every single round on the way to the 12th round.

“And finally, we’re here. The fight’s been called off in the last round for the manager, and I think now we’re going to go for a new direction.”

Former United captain Gary Neville believes Ten Hag paid the price for an “unacceptable” Premier League position.

United dropped into the bottom half of the table following the defeat to West Ham, where Jarrod Bowen’s stoppage-time penalty snatched three points for the Hammers.

Neville told Sky Sports: “The big shock for me is how bad they’ve been with the new signings that have come in.

“I felt as though they would have enough to be able to get a decent level of performance together after a smoother transfer window, and that Erik ten Hag would get a level of stability.

“The fact that they are 14th is unacceptable. You can’t be in 14th after nine or 10 games with the level of spend that’s occurred without being under significant pressure – and that’s what’s happened.

“I was hoping it would end differently. I think Manchester United fans were hoping that the manager would continue to keep his job and the faith shown in him in the summer would pay off. But it’s not been the case.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes thanked Ten Hag for the “trust” the Dutchman had shown him at Old Trafford and the moments they shared together.

In a post on Instagram showing Fernandes lifting the FA Cup with Ten Hag, the skipper said: “Thanks for everything boss.

“I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”