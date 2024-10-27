Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer on target as Chelsea overcome Newcastle

Chelsea’s impressive revival under Enzo Maresca gathered pace as Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer scored to earn a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer’s winner in the second half, driven in masterfully from the edge of the box, was his 19th goal in 15 home Premier League appearances and was worthy reward for a controlled, confident display from a side that continued to convince as top-four contenders.

Alexander Isak had earlier tapped in to level for Eddie Howe’s visitors after Jackson gave Chelsea the lead.

And the Sweden international spurned a golden chance to steal a point in the second half when, after rounding goalkeeper Robert Sanchez he seemingly failed to make a decision over whether to pass or shoot, squandering an open goal as Newcastle’s winless league run extended to five games.

The outstanding attacker on display though was Jackson who has grown to look increasingly like the striker Chelsea have been missing. He might have enjoyed a sublime assist after four minutes when an ingenuous spin and pass defeated Dan Burn and released Palmer, whose finish off the post was ruled out by VAR for a fractional offside.

But Jackson would get his moment and he handed Chelsea their breakthrough with his sixth goal of the season. Palmer collected it deep in his own half and bent a wonderful pass in behind Tino Livramento for Neto to chase. Fabian Schar went to ground to try and intercept, a gamble that played into Neto’s hands as he spirited the ball away and crossed low for Jackson to sweep home.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Reece James was making his first Stamford Bridge appearance for almost a year with Maresca making the surprise decision to play him at left-back, and the captain’s concentration lapsed for Newcastle’s equaliser.

Bruno Guimaraes moved the ball wide to Livramento who in turn fed Harvey Barnes. Overlapping outside him was former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall, and as his cross floated over James failed to go with Isak who was left in space to bounce the ball in from a yard out.

Moises Caicedo rifled over the bar from 20 yards then Neto had a deflected drive brilliantly turned away one-handed by Nick Pope as the visitors hung on until half-time.

Alexander Isak drew Newcastle level (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea had only won once at home in the league this season but fears that more points might slip away were alighted within seconds of the re-start. Levi Colwill’s biting challenge won possession, Romeo Lavia was equally bullish to poke the ball up to Palmer, and in a critical, inexplicable lapse Newcastle’s defence backed off.

It was all the invitation Palmer needed, and with a swing of the left foot he arrowed a shot low beyond Pope, though in truth the goalkeeper had left far too much space at his near post.

Neto headed against the upright from Noni Madueke’s cross as Chelsea settled into a period of dominance. At times this season they have allowed games to spiral into high-scoring pinball affairs, but here a sense of control emerged that will have satisfied Maresca.

Yet any side featuring Isak carries a threat. The striker headed against James from six yards with the defender scurrying towards his own goal line, then was guilty of hesitancy when taking the ball round goalkeeper Robert Sanchez but managing neither to lay the ball off or shoot.