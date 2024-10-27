Billy Monger smashes Ironman record for a double amputee in Hawaii

Former racing driver Billy Monger smashed the Ironman record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Hawaii.

The 25-year-old finished the 140.6-mile course in 14 hours 23 minutes and 56 seconds, more than two hours inside the previous record.

“I can’t believe what just happened,” Monger posted on X.

“World Championship record broken. I am officially an Ironman!”

Monger completed the 3.8km swim in 1:07:29, the 180km cycle in 7:26:50 and the marathon run in 5:26:26.

German athlete Patrick Lange won the race in 7:35:53 to claim his third world title.

Monger’s legs were amputated after he was involved in a crash while racing at Donington Park in 2017.