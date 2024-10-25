McLaren instigate right of review after Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty

McLaren have asked for a “right of review” over Lando Norris’ controversial penalty at the United States Grand Prix as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton urged Formula One to introduce full-time stewards.

Norris was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Max Verstappen during the closing stages in Austin last weekend, despite both drivers leaving the track and McLaren arguing that the Dutchman had forced his title rival wide.

It meant Verstappen finished ahead of Norris and extended his title lead to 57 points.

A hearing will take place in Mexico on Friday following McLaren’s request which will determine whether there is “significant and relevant” new evidence which was unavailable to the stewards at the time of their decision.

McLaren said in a statement: “We believe there is a significant and new element that was unavailable to us at the time the decision was made.”

George Russell believes the sport should have full-time stewards (David Davies/PA)

Formula One has a different stewarding panel at each race and it is not a full-time, professional role.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Russell – who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association – said he believes that needs to change and that F1 should follow the lead of other global sports.

“The stewards are doing the best job that they can. They have a set of guidelines that they follow,” the Mercedes driver said.

“The only way you are going to have consistency is if you have the same stewards at every single race weekend.

“They are very experienced but they here as almost volunteers. It is not a professional, paid job. If you look at football for example, even though there is controversy, they are professionals.

“As a sport, that’s probably the direction that we should be heading.”

Russell believes Verstappen should also have been penalised but said that the Dutchman is finding a “loophole” and would not have done the same thing if it were not against his title rival.

“I think Max should have also got a penalty for running off the track,” Russell added.

“You can argue Max’s driving is not against the regulations, he is just finding a loophole.

“He is in a title battle with Lando, the same way he was in a title battle with Lewis (in 2021). I don’t think he would have done the same manoeuvre if that was any other driver.

“In the same way that in Brazil 2021, he would not have done the same manoeuvre if it was any other driver.

Hamilton shared Russell’s view on full-time stewards (David Davies/PA)

“So it is a bit do or die and I think he is quite happy to drive in that manner against his title rival. Which I totally understand.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has had a number of wheel-to-wheel tussles with Verstappen and echoed Russell’s view on the move to full-time stewards.

“There has always been a grey area, that is why he (Verstappen) has got away with it for so long,” Hamilton said.

“As a sport, we need to level up in all areas. You look at other global sports, they have full-time refs for example and I am sure that would not be a bad thing for our sport.

“I experienced it many times with Max, you should not be able to launch the car up the inside and go off and still hold your position.”

Verstappen also made a bold move up the inside into turn one in Austin as pole-sitter Norris slipped to fourth.

The three-time world champion is confident his moves meet the regulations and laughed off the suggestion that he was not concerned about making the corner in his battle with Norris.

“It is quite impressive that people can read my mind,” Verstappen said. “It is crazy, I always try to make the corner. I don’t try to look for shortcuts.

“I think everyone should speak for themselves. Don’t bother too much about other people and just enjoy your life.”