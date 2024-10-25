Los Angeles Rams triumph over Minnesota Vikings in dying seconds of game

The Los Angeles Rams held on to clinch the win over the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 at home on Thursday night.

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns in the 10-point win.

The Rams welcomed back two key stars – wide receivers Paka Nacua and Cooper Kupp – who had both been sidelined with injuries.

The Rams’ late scoring flurry was pivotal, with Stafford finding Demarcus Robinson in the end zone to generate an eight-point buffer halfway through the fourth quarter.

LA’s defence forced a safety with one minute and 36 seconds left in the game, locking in the win for the Rams at SoFi Stadium, their home turf.

The latest win puts the Los Angeles squad at 3-4 for the season, just one game back from the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.