Joao Felix reiterates desire to fight for Chelsea place after brace in Europe

Joao Felix reiterated his desire to fight for his Chelsea place after his two goals helped beat Panathinaikos 4-1 in the Conference League.

The 24-year-old has been limited to starts in cup competitions since re-joining the club from Atletico Madrid for £42million in the summer but took full advantage of being thrown into the side in Athens.

As has become customary under head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea made 11 changes from the Premier League defeat to Liverpool but his second string convincingly dispatched their Greek hosts, with Felix playing a key role in the number 10 position.

“We knew it would be difficult in a difficult stadium, but we did a great job, played really well and did what the manager asked,” he said.

“I’m here to fight for a place in the starting XI. Then it depends on the coach to choose who plays but I’m doing my job, I’m working.”

Felix faces a fight to work his way into a regular spot, with the in-form Cole Palmer, who has not been included in the club’s European squad list, currently Maresca’s preferred starter.

Another player who impressed in the Olympic Stadium was summer signing Renato Veiga starting alongside Benoit Badiashile in central defence.

The Portugal international was a surprise acquisition from Swiss side Basel having made only 70 professional club appearances in his career, but has grown into his role as a utility player under Maresca.

Like Felix, the 21-year-old has been used only sparingly in the league, starting just once in the win away to Bournemouth.

In that match he was deployed as a holding midfielder in the absence of Enzo Fernandez, but the ability to play in different positions is a key priority of Maresca’s.

“Renato, I said to him in the changing room, since we started he’s played already as a centre-back, full-back, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder; he’s already played as four, five players,” said the Italian.

“In one of my first press conferences I said the reason I really love Chelsea is because many of our players can be versatile. Today in my idea, it’s better for the team to have players that can play in different positions.

“Today, if you just play in one position, I think it’s not enough. You need to learn to play in more positions. Renato, Malo (Gusto), they are playing in different positions and they are doing well.”