England’s progress halted by Saud Shakeel century

An unbeaten century from Saud Shakeel loosened England’s grip on the series deciding third Test against Pakistan, after Rehan Ahmed’s three-wicket burst put the tourists ahead on the second morning in Rawalpindi.

Ahmed appeared to swing the game heavily in England’s favour when he dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal in a crucial spell before lunch, but Shakeel had other plans.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith put down a tricky chance in the fifth over of the day to reprieve Shakeel on 26 and he took full advantage by grinding his way to 107 not out.

Pakistan wiped out an 80-run deficit to take tea level pegging on 267 for eight, with Shoaib Bashir having just ended a stand of 88 with tailender Noman Ali.

There was nothing flashy or showmanlike about Shakeel’s innings, with just four boundaries in almost four-and-a-half hours at the crease, but his meticulous accumulation altered the complexion of the match.

His life came in the fifth over of the day, nicking a neat turning delivery from Bashir and seeing the ball ricochet out of Smith’s gloves as he stepped up at the stumps. It was Smith’s buccaneering 89 that dragged England’s first innings back from the brink on day one but, for the second match in a row, he saw an important chance slip free.

The fourth-wicket partnership pressed along to 53, adding to the fielding side’s frustration, but Bashir eventually unpicked the left-handed Shan Masood courtesy of a smart low catch from Ollie Pope at second slip.

Rehan Ahmed took three wickets (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Shakeel continued to hold England off and moved to a solid half-century from 92 balls when he swept Bashir to the boundary and with Rizwan showing greater intent, Pakistan trimmed the lead to 116.

Enter Ahmed, held in reserve for 24 overs only to strike with with his ninth ball as Rizwan hit fresh air with a sweep to go lbw. Eight months after his previous cap the 20-year-old made sure to add to his impact, prising out new man Salman in the next over by winning a tighter verdict from the umpire.

By now the youngster was on a roll, foxing Jamal with a googly that darted in from outside off and bowled the all-rounder via an inside edge.

Pakistan had gone from 151 for four to 187 for seven by lunch but Shakeel had dug himself in. After an extended first session for Friday prayers a shortened afternoon belonged to Shakeel. He tucked, steered and nudged ones and twos at will as he compiled his hundred in 181 balls, with Noman frustrating England by holding up his end.

A first ball for part-time spinner Joe Root almost did for him, Ben Stokes just unable to make a diving catch at slip, and Bashir finally ended the partnership in the last over before tea as he trapped Noman in front of middle.

Pakistan brought the scores exactly level off the penultimate delivery as Shakeel tapped another single.