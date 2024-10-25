England heading towards series defeat in Pakistan after Saud Shakeel ton

England left themselves with a mountain to climb in their series-deciding third Test against Pakistan as their fragile top-order failed to measure up to a defiant century from Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel produced a study in concentration and technical proficiency to change the complexion of the match, grinding out 134 priceless runs after being dropped on 26 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

His efforts transformed Pakistan’s position as stands of 88 and 72 with tailenders Noman Ali and Sajid Khan put England through the wringer and left the hosts with a first-innings lead of 77.

Having watched Shakeel’s grit and determination carry his side to 344 all out, England staggered to 24 for three in just nine overs before stumps, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and the out-of-form Ollie Pope reduced to collateral damage.

Saud Shakeel led the way for Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan captain Shan Masood suggested at the start of the series that his side would try and match some of their opponents’ aggressive ‘Bazball’ philosophy but Shakeel’s contribution was entirely lacking in pizzazz or showmanship.

He allowed himself just five boundaries in five hours at the crease, soaking up 223 deliveries and eking the game away from England with a steady stream of risk-free ones and twos.

Sajid took a more bombastic approach in his run-a-ball 48, unloading four sixes and thrashing extravagantly after the scores were levelled at tea.

Having scored just 75 in the afternoon session, Pakistan crashed 43 in the space of three overs shortly after the restart to crank up the pressure.

Perhaps the defining moment of the day came in the fifth over of the morning, Shoaib Bashir taking Shakeel’s outside edge only for the ball to ricochet off the tips of the keeper’s gloves.

Smith’s buccaneering 89 had dragged England’s back from the brink on day one but, for the second match in a row, an important chance had squirmed loose.

Bashir persevered and had Masood smartly held by Pope but Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan trimmed the deficit to 116 before Rehan Ahmed entered the equation.

Held in reserve for the first 24 overs, he struck with his ninth ball as Rizwan hit fresh air with a sweep.

Eight months after his previous cap the 20-year-old made up for lost time, grabbing a second lbw in as many overs when he lined up Salman Agha in front of off.

By the time a googly darted back and bowled Aamer Jamal off the inside edge, the score had gone from 151 for four to 177 for seven.

England might even have been tempted to think they had broken the back of the resistance as they carried an 80-run advantage into lunch.

Instead they endured a joyless afternoon as Shakeel bedded down. Jack Leach and Bashir toiled away but lacked cutting edge as he tucked, steered and nudged his way to his century in 181 balls.

A first ball for part-time spinner Joe Root almost did for him, Ben Stokes just unable to make a diving catch at slip, and Bashir finally ended the partnership in the last over before tea as he trapped Noman in front of middle.

The scores were exactly level as Pakistan took tea at 267 for eight, but more pain was on the way.

Sajid exploded into life, smashing Bashir for three sixes in quick succession as the off-spinner shipped 30 in the last two overs of his spell. After a period of gentle progression, things had accelerated dramatically.

Sajid’s assault paused when a mis-hit ramp left him with a bloodied nose but there was time for one more six before England stemmed their own bleeding.

Sajid Khan, centre, struck late on (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Gus Atkinson returned too late to the attack but finally drew an errant shot from Shakeel and Ahmed took his fourth with another googly.

That left England a brief window to bat but it was just enough time to dig themselves a serious hole.

Duckett was spared by the on-field umpire when Sajid had him plumb lbw for 12, but the impassioned appeal suggested the bowler knew he had his man and DRS quickly agreed.

Crawley was static on the crease as Noman got him lbw to make it four from four in their head-to-head battles.

Pope was next up and his painful trot continued, jabbing Noman to slip just before bad light intervened having contributed just one.

That took his series output to 55 in five innings and will do little to quell question marks over his seemingly rock solid grip on the number-three position.