Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants ‘more in terms of leadership’ from Reece James

Enzo Maresca has told Reece James he expects more personality from Chelsea’s captain as the head coach admitted his squad is without a natural leader.

James made his first appearance of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend following a lengthy injury lay-off and did not travel with the side that beat Panathinaikos in Athens on Thursday.

The last two campaigns have been blighted by knee and hamstring problems for the 24-year-old but he was nevertheless appointed club skipper by previous boss Mauricio Pochettino last August.

“I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room,” said Maresca.

“He’s on the way, he’s doing well, he’s progressing but I expect more.

“Most of the time, a player thinks that because I am captain I expect that you give me more. No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. Sometimes, I am the captain I can give less? No, no, no.

“I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to give always more in terms of leadership.”

Since being handed the armband, the England international has played only 12 times for the club meaning his role as captain has largely been confined to his off-field influence.

Conor Gallagher, who has since been sold to Atletico Madrid, led the team for most of last season with vice-captain Ben Chilwell also missing for much of the campaign, though he too has been largely overlooked by Maresca.

Reece James made his first appearance of the season in the defeat to Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

It leaves the Italian seeking change from within the dressing room in terms of developing leaders, though he said discussions with James – who is known to be a quieter member of the squad – about what he expects from him have been positive.

“He’s understanding that we’re expecting more from him,” he said.

“He’s our guy from the academy. It’s one of the reasons why he has to show more in terms of personality.

“He’s a reserved guy. But when you don’t have a proper leader, you need to build that. I think we don’t have a proper leader. We need to build them. Reece is one who is on the way but he’s not there. He needs to make an effort.

“The one that is doing fantastic is Levi (Colwill). At the beginning he was not a leader but now you can see he’s one of the guys that’s always speaking. Marc Cucurella is one of the guys, but we need more and more.”

Colwill and Cucurella have been key parts of the strong start made by the team since Maresca’s appointment, particularly since both players were criticised during recent seasons for underwhelming performances as Chelsea struggled.

The Blues are sixth in the Premier League having taken one point from the last two games, and play Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“It’s something that comes with age,” said Maresca. “In two, three years some of them will be better at that. We have to help them understand the leadership side.”