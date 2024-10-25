Breakaway organisation led by England stars agrees four-year contract with RFU

A breakaway organisation led by England stars has agreed a wide-ranging four-year contract with the Rugby Football Union.

Team England Rugby (TER) is a first-of-its-kind player-led organisation which has England stars Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler and Anthony Watson on its board.

It has brokered a new Elite Playing Squad (EPS) agreement covering all aspects of playing for the national team, including commercial and welfare considerations.

The deal begins with immediate effect and runs through to 2028.

Maro Itoje is a member of the TER board which has struck the new deal with the RFU (Mike Egerton/PA)

The England men’s team’s fees and commercial deals had previously been negotiated on their behalf by the Rugby Players Association (RPA) but it was announced in January that relationship was ending, with the last RPA-brokered deal ending in the summer.

TER was set up as a not-for-profit organisation in January to represent the team’s collective views on all playing and commercial matters, address welfare concerns, ensure more tailored management of elite players and to work collaboratively with the RFU and other stakeholders towards the growth of the overall game.

The agreement includes new financial terms for the players, and introduces an exemption process to manage player load, where an individual is getting close to the 30-game limit agreed in September as part of the Professional Game Partnership.

The parties have also agreed to a research project to be undertaken and reviewed at the end of the 2024-25 season, which will inform future welfare and rest provisions.

England captain and TER board member George said: “While we have reservations about some aspects of the current protocols, we’re encouraged by the progress made. Reducing games from 35 to 30 demonstrates a commitment to player welfare that we believe is crucial for the success of English rugby.

“However, the intensity of international rugby is greater than ever, and we believe that specific international rest protocols need to be explored. We hope that the results of the research project will support this.”

England’s Jamie George says rest protocols specific to international players need to be explored (Adam Davy/PA)

The new agreement provides increased commercial and profile-building opportunities for players, with TER and RFU to work together on some commercial projects.

Genge added: “As a group, we felt that there was an opportunity with the new agreement to look at the commercialisation of England players, both collectively and individually, and we wanted to be at the forefront of these changes.

“The RFU also recognised that enhancing players’ commercial potential is an area that has not yet been maximised across rugby union and we hope these new measures bring in new partners and new fans.”

The RFU’s executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea said: “We are pleased to have been able to reach agreement on new areas of focus including new commercial opportunities for players and an extension to the extensive work we have done on player welfare.”

The TER player board makes the majority of decisions on behalf of the wider squad, unless a squad-wide decision is required, then a democratic voting process is in place.