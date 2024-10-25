Alex Albon crashes into Oliver Bearman in first practice at Mexico Grand Prix

Alex Albon crashed into British teenager Oliver Bearman in first practice at the Mexico Grand Prix as George Russell set the early pace.

The Williams driver lost control of his car as Bearman slowed on the outside to allow him to pass by into turn 10, understeering into the front wheel of the Ferrari at high speed before spinning into the barriers.

Albon quickly blamed Bearman for the unusual practice incident, labelling the 19-year-old an “idiot” over the team radio.

Bearman, who has competed in two races this season for Ferrari and Haas, was taken out of the session as Albon was driven away by the medical car.

Bearman was one of five rookies taking part in the opening practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with title hopeful Lando Norris handing his McLaren over to Mexican driver Pato O’Ward.

Norris, who trails Max Verstappen by 57 points in the championship standings, watched on from the McLaren garage as O’Ward posted the 13th fastest time while team-mate Oscar Piastri was only sixth.

Verstappen said over the radio as the session drew to a close that “there is something wrong with the engine” as the Dutchman posted the fourth fastest time.

Red Bull confirmed that they were investigating a “power unit issue”. Verstappen would incur a penalty if he has to take a new one.

He was over eight tenths adrift of Mercedes pace-setter Russell, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz second ahead of RB’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Home favourite Sergio Perez, who admitted on Thursday that he has had a “terrible season”, could manage only 10th in the second Red Bull.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli – who will replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year – crashed out only 10 minutes into his Formula One debut in practice at the Italian Grand Prix in August.

Things did not start off much better here, as Antonelli stepped into the seven-time world champion’s car again, when he drove over a piece of debris five minutes in and the session was red flagged.

Antonelli did manage to complete 18 laps on this occasion and finished 12th in the standings.

Norris will be back in the McLaren for the second practice session, which gets under way at 1600 local time (2300 BST).