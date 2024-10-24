Xander Schauffele calls himself ‘idiot’ for Zozo Championship recovery attempts

Open champion Xander Schauffele admitted he was “an idiot” for twice attempting a risky recovery shot which cost him a quadruple bogey in the Zozo Championship.

Schauffele, who also won the US PGA Championship this season, carded an opening round of 73 at Narashino Country Club to lie 10 shots off the lead held by compatriot Taylor Moore.

After starting the day with eight straight pars, Schauffele’s tee shot on the par-four ninth finished in a seemingly unplayable lie at the base of the tree.

However, the world number two took attempts to pitch back out to the fairway before having to admit defeat and take a penalty drop, eventually finding the green with his sixth shot and two-putting for an eight.

“Overall it was pretty low stress for the most part of the day,” Schauffele said after adding eight more pars and a solitary birdie on the back nine.

“Like 85 per cent of the day was not very stressful. Number nine just, it was an incredible spot. I wanted to take a photo of it almost, how bad it was.

“For me to think I can do anything definitely got me in a hole there. I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it. Then I was stubborn and then tried to hit it again, then finally took an unplayable.

“I was going to hit it a third time too just because, but yeah, it was a bad spot.

“Definitely I think having false confidence helps at times and in those spots it really doesn’t. So I’ll definitely try to assess it a little bit better next time and really think if I can get it out or not.”

Moore carded an eagle, six birdies and one bogey to lead the 78-man field on seven under par, with fellow Americans Max Greyserman, Eric Cole and Colombia’s Nico Echavarria all on six under.

Former world number one Justin Thomas carded a four-under-par 66, while defending champion Collin Morikawa returned a 69.