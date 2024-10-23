We know our quality – Micky van de Ven says Spurs can achieve ‘beautiful things’

Micky van de Ven is determined to end Tottenham’s trophy drought and achieve “beautiful things” at the club.

Spurs continue their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a home fixture against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar and aim to register a third consecutive victory in a competition which offers them the opportunity to win silverware for the first time since 2008.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou stated he always wins a trophy in his second season at clubs after last month’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal and his players have responded with six wins in seven, but Van de Ven played down the impact of the head coach’s defiant sentiments.

Ange Postecoglou, pictured during a press conference on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

“Of course we want to win a trophy,” the Netherlands centre-back said. “That is something we all want and we are working towards every day.

“I think even if the gaffer didn’t say this, we still had the same belief as a group. We know our quality.

“We know we have some unbelievable players in the team and an unbelievable group of players.

“We all trust in the process and the system that the gaffer wants to play. We all trust in each other and we know we can achieve some beautiful things. Yeah, hopefully we can win a prize. That’s a big thing for us.”

Postecoglou’s much-debated high line has faced plenty of criticism this season, with ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher vocal against the tactic before the 3-0 win at Manchester United, but Van de Ven says it is enjoyable to play in.

Micky van de Ven (left) is one of the fastest players in the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 23-year-old, one of the fastest players in the Premier League, helps make it work with his recovery runs and can see the influence of Dutch football on his current boss.

“I really enjoy it because I have the speed also to recover a lot of big spaces,” Van de Ven added. “I also really enjoy the offensive football we play.

“With a high pressing team, I think if you want to play a high press, you need a high line because otherwise the distance between the attackers and the defence is going to be too big. So, I really enjoy playing this high line and this offensive football.

“Dutch teams like to play out from the back and we do exactly the same.”

Van de Ven spent time in the AZ academy before he forged a pathway to the Premier League via Dutch side Volendam and German club Wolfsburg.

While Van de Ven’s father Marcel lives in Alkmaar, the fixture carries no extra significance for the Spurs defender, although he does rate De Koning in Alkmaar as one of his favourite restaurants.

“I don’t think it was all that AZ didn’t really see me because I don’t think I had the qualities at that time that I believe I have now. I was a bit of a latecomer,” Van de Ven said.

“Maybe me playing against AZ (on Thursday night) is more special for the people around me, not so much for me. Of course, I have friends who support AZ. For me, it’s like playing against each other team.

“The owner of this (Do Koning) restaurant is a good mate of my dad’s – my dad lives in Alkmaar. I don’t think I will get a discount if I play well (on Thursday) because then probably we will beat them.”