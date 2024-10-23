Sione Tuipulotu to captain Scotland for autumn series internationals

Sione Tuipulotu has been handed the Scotland captaincy for next month’s autumn series.

Gregor Townsend has appointed the Glasgow centre to the role ahead of Rory Darge and Finn Russell, who skippered the team on a joint basis in the Six Nations earlier this year.

Darge and Russell have been listed as vice-captains for the four Murrayfield Tests against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia.

Townsend has selected five uncapped players in his 45-man group, with Glasgow pair Alex Samuel and Tom Jordan joined by Edinburgh trio Ben Muncaster, Freddy Douglas and Mosese Tuipulotu, the brother of Sione.

Edinburgh stand-off Ben Healy has been left out after a difficult start to the season at club level, with Jordan preferred alongside the more experienced fly-half duo of Russell and Adam Hastings.

Edinburgh forward D’Arcy Rae and Northampton back Rory Hutchinson have been recalled to the squad, while talismanic wing Darcy Graham is back in the mix for the first time since last year’s World Cup after recovering from injury.

As expected, there is no place in the squad for veteran forwards George Turner and Richie Gray, who have effectively ruled themselves out of contention for selection by moving from Glasgow to Japan.