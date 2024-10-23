LeBron James makes history alongside son in NBA season opener

LeBron James and his son Bronny made history as they took the court together for the Los Angeles Lakers in their opening game of the NBA season.

They became the first father and son to play together in the NBA – and in the league at the same time – when they came off the bench with four minutes remaining of the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bronny, 20, who featured alongside his father during pre-season, claimed an offensive rebound on his debut as he played for little more than two and a half minutes with LeBron before returning to the bench.

Ken Griffey Sr and Ken Griffey Jr, who achieved the same feat in baseball for the Seattle Mariners in 1990, were courtside and greeted the history makers before the match.

LeBron, 39, also tied Vince Carter’s record as he appeared in his 22nd NBA season.

He scored 16 points, while Anthony Davis contributed 36 and 16 rebounds as the Lakers won 110-103 in coach JJ Redick’s first game in charge.

The victory marks their first season-opening win since 2016.

LeBron told ESPN: “It’s always my family over everything. I’ve missed a lot of his things, so to be able to have this moment alongside my son was among the greatest gifts I’ve had.”

Bronny described the moment he came into the game alongside his father as a “crazy moment I will never forget”.

Meanwhile, reigning champions the Boston Celtics equalled the NBA record for most three-point baskets in a match as they opened their season with a 132-109 win over the New York Knicks.

The Celtics matched the record of 29, held by the Milwaukee Bucks, with almost nine minutes remaining but missed 13 attempts to set a new mark.

Jayson Tatum made eight three-pointers among his 37 points.