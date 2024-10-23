Joao Felix will not stop working to secure regular Chelsea starting spot

Joao Felix promised to live up to his “competitive” Scorpio star sign and not to stop battling to force his way into head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans following his return to Chelsea.

The Portugal international is in his second spell at Stamford Bridge after signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer following a loan spell in 2023, but has so far failed to land a regular place in the team.

He is set to make just his third start in Thursday’s Conference League game against Panathinaikos in Athens though so far none have come in the Premier League, with the division’s in-form player Cole Palmer ahead of him in his preferred number 10 role.

“I spoke with Enzo before I signed,” the 24-year-old said. “I like what he said to me, I like the way he thinks of football, the way he plays.

“I knew the competition would be hard but I’m used to hard work. I know what I’m able to do and how I can help the team. It’s just a matter of time. You’ll never see me stop working to follow my dreams.”

Chelsea were enduring one of their worst periods of the Premier League era when Felix was last at the club.

During his loan spell they finished 12th with the club’s lowest goal tally in a century, winning just three of their final 19 league games of the season.

Despite showing patchy form, there were flashes of brilliance from the former Barcelona forward, sufficient to win the affections of supporters and to persuade the club to spend £42million to bring him back to west London in August.

“When I left Chelsea I said to my family and friends one day I’ll be back in the Premier League for sure,” he said.

“I loved the time I spent at the club, the league, the environment, despite the bad moment Chelsea were in. (It’s happened) earlier than I thought.”

It was suggested to Felix, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on November 10, that being a Scorpio might hand his quest for more playing time a celestial boost.

“It’s a competitive sign,” he said.

“My father and brother are too, think it’s a family thing. You’ll never see me stop working. I know my value. I trust in me more than anyone. One day I will arrive.”