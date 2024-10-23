Enzo Maresca: Josh Acheampong needs to find solution about Chelsea contract

Chelsea teenager Josh Acheampong is in “a bad situation” according to Enzo Maresca, as the head coach cast doubt on whether the academy graduate is being properly advised over his contract stand-off with the club.

The 18-year-old has reportedly been told he will not be selected either for the first team or for age-group sides until he signs a new deal.

It is understood that Chelsea bosses believed a new contract had been verbally agreed upon with Acheampong prior to him stalling, leading to what is in effect an ultimatum over his future.

He has not travelled with the squad that arrived in Athens on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Conference League meeting with Panathinaikos.

Josh Acheampong made his Chelsea debut against Tottenham last season (John Walton/PA)

“I feel a shame for Josh,” said Maresca.

“This kind of game could be an opportunity for him. I had a chat with him personally about three weeks ago about his situation. The chat we had was very positive.

“It’s a shame because I really think Josh potentially can be a top player. He’s still 18, so many things can change for him, but potentially he can be very important for Chelsea.

“It’s so important for the club that our intention is not to lose him. The first thing we need to do is find a solution about his contract, his future.

“It’s a bad situation in this moment for him. I don’t know if the people who are trying to solve the problem are helping him or not.”

Acheampong, who is an England Under-20 international, made his professional debut as a second-half substitute during last season’s 2-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

His lone appearance this campaign came during the 5-0 Carabao Cup victory against Barrow, but with Maresca having rotated his line-up heavily between league and cup fixtures the game in Athens could have been a chance for him to feature.

“I really like Josh and I would like to have him here with us,” said Maresca. “But it’s not possible.”

Victory over Panathinaikos would maintain Chelsea’s perfect start in Europe after beating Belgian side Gent 4-2 three weeks ago, yet the game at the Olympic Stadium will be of particular poignancy for Maresca.

It was at this stadium that his Sevilla side played their first match following the death of defender and team-mate Antonio Puerta, aged 22, in August 2007.

Puerta collapsed on the pitch during a game against Getafe. Though he was resuscitated and was able to walk off the pitch unaided, he went into cardiac arrest and died in hospital three days later.

The following week, Maresca and Sevilla played an away leg in the Champions League against AEK Athens.

“The feeling is mixed,” said the Italian of his return.

“The season I spent here in Greece (with Olympiacos) was very good. At the same time I was here unfortunately after I lost a friend on the pitch at Seville.

“The first game we played after that one of our team-mates passed away, Antonio Puerta. It’s mixed feelings. Every time I come back here it is a little bit sad.”