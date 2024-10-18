Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag dismisses ‘fairy tale’ speculation about his future

Erik ten Hag dismissed “fairy tale” speculation about his future as the intensely scrutinised Manchester United manager insisted he remains on the same page as the club hierarchy.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season, leaving them 14th and looking for just a third win of the campaign as Brentford arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United’s poor results coupled with some alarming performances have intensified pressure on manager Ten Hag, whose future was the subject of widespread talk throughout the international fortnight.

But the Dutchman says he never feared for his position and was upbeat in a press conference he started by congratulating a reporter for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

“Also we have to climb a mountain,” Ten Hag acknowledged. “But that is top football and sometimes you have to face challenges, sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down.

“But I am sure we will make it a success as we did the last two seasons.

“We are in a direction, underneath I see good things. I see good patterns and I see also the good stats that confirm we are in a direction but of course the ranking is not lying.

“We are where we are and that is not good enough.”

Asked if he felt the need to seek any assurances from Ineos about his position during the international break, Ten Hag said: “No.

“The only noise is only coming from the media, from you guys – from some of you, let’s say this, not all of you – bringing up stories, creating stories, creating fairy tales, making noise, bringing lies because I know we are on one page, this club.

“I told this before the break. Several journalists probably didn’t believe me because I see the reports.

“But internal in the club it’s quiet. Of course, we are discussing, that we are unhappy with the position where we are and how we have to turn the corner, what has to happen, so what should be strategy to turn this corner.

“But ultimately we are quiet, we are composed, we stay where we are, we stick to the plan, and we are very convinced we will make it a success.”

United won the Carabao Cup in Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge and salvaged a poor second with victory in May’s FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

Injuries were a major issue last term and are creeping up this term, with Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo joining the likes of Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro on the sidelines.

But there is better news in regard to right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who is available to face Brentford having undergone a recent medical procedure after suffering heart palpitations.

“Definitely (injuries) will not help (in turning the corner),” Ten Hag said. “That is for sure.

“You need players available to perform, so that is one point we have to change in this club.

“But then to this point Kobbie and Harry are out for a couple of weeks.

“Mazraoui is good news. He faced an illness, but he returned on the training pitch, and he’s available for selection for tomorrow.”