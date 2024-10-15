Who would Germany’s Thomas Tuchel join on list of overseas England managers?

Germany’s Thomas Tuchel is in advanced talks with the Football Association to become Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager.

The PA news agency understands he could be appointed as the third overseas coach to lead the team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Here the PA news agency looks at the previous two.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (2001-2006)

Sven-Goran Eriksson was England’s first overseas manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Record: Played 67, won 40, drawn 17, lost 10, scored 128, conceded 61, win ratio 59.7 percent

Tournament history: 2002 World Cup quarter-final, Euro 2004 quarter-final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final.

Strengths: Loved by the players, to whom he was incredibly loyal, and that helped foster a great team spirit and character. Calm under pressure, both on the field and off it with the media after a number of stories about his private life.

Weaknesses: His loyalty to chosen players in a settled squad often left him hamstrung or reluctant to bring in wildcard selections. The style of football was not very entertaining and was criticised for not getting more out of England’s ‘golden generation’.

Fabio Capello (2007-2012)

Fabio Capello succeeded Eriksson as England manager in 2007 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Overall record: Played 42, won 28, drawn eight, lost six, scored 89, conceded 35, win ratio 66.7 percent.

Tournament record: Last 16 at 2010 World Cup, qualified for Euro 2012.

Strengths: Arrived with a stellar CV and coaching record, having won league titles with AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus. Extensive tactical knowhow produced defensively strong, disciplined teams.

Weaknesses: The English language – he once said he needed only 100 words to communicate with the players. However, that did nothing for his relationship with the media. His man-management was also found wanting as Capello also treated the players like schoolchildren, which was a huge change from his predecessor and not one well-received with the squad who described their 2010 World Cup base as a “luxury prison”.