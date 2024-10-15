Sorba Thomas feels Harry Wilson has taken Gareth Bale’s crown as Wales’ main man

Sorba Thomas believes Harry Wilson has taken Gareth Bale’s crown as the main man for Wales.

Former Real Madrid star Bale retired in January 2023 with 111 caps and 41 goals – both Wales men’s team records.

Fulham forward Wilson scored for the third successive Wales game – the first player to do so since Bale achieved the feat at Euro 2016 – in a 1-0 Nations League win over Montenegro on Monday.

Former captain Gareth Bale was Wales’ talisman for many years before retiring in January 2023 (Martin Rickett/PA)

In winning and dispatching a first-half penalty, Wilson added another goal to those scored against Montenegro and Iceland earlier in the competition.

It was Wilson’s 12th goal in 58 Wales appearances and his impact over the last year has been considerable.

Wilson has contributed to eight of Wales’ last 13 goals – scoring five and assisting three – and has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 11 appearances.

“For me, there is no better player than Harry to take (over after) the reign of the man himself, Gareth Bale,” Thomas said after Wales extended their unbeaten Nations League start to four games.

Sorba Thomas believes Harry Wilson has become Wales’ main player (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s the best around and this is just the start for him. He’s going to improve.

“He’s a massive part in what the gaffer (Craig Bellamy) wants to do.

“He’s going to get better and better and he’s going to make us better and better.”

Wilson has slid down the Fulham pecking order under Marco Silva this season.

The 27-year-old has played only 36 minutes in the Premier League and none at all since August 31.

Despite shining on the international stage, Wilson’s last club action was a Carabao Cup tie at Preston almost a month ago.

Thomas said: “It confuses me why he’s not playing more for his club. But he’s a talented guy.

“A pleasure to be around in the changing room. Happy, bubbly. It’s a real pleasure sharing a pitch with him.

“I’m learning from him, trying to bring the same ruthlessness to my game that he has.”

Thomas has rekindled his international career under Bellamy after failing to make squads under previous Wales manager Rob Page.

The 25-year-old winger has featured in all four games under Bellamy and his return has come after making a season-long loan move from Huddersfield to Nantes.

“It’s one of the top five leagues in the world,” said Thomas. “You look at the talent that the likes of the Premier League bring in from there.

“It shows how big it is and it’s going to improve. It’s a good learning curve for me on a personal level and as a player.

“You see players in the French league who are thriving for their countries. It’s athletic and competitive.

“A lot of people talk the league down but it deserves respect in my opinion.”