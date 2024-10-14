Dean Henderson chartered flight so family could watch his first England start

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to scramble a private plane to allow his family to watch him make his first start against Finland.

The Crystal Palace stopper replaced Jordan Pickford for Sunday’s 3-1 Nations League win for his first full appearance, four years after making his debut as a substitute in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Henderson, who is mourning the recent death of his father, only found out he was playing on the eve of the match so had to help his mum, brother, girlfriend and girlfriend’s dad get to Helsinki.

“My old man, unfortunately, we lost him in the summer,” he said. “So it’d have been great for him to be here to watch me. So it’s been emotional.

“I found out on Saturday during training, so it was a bit of a mad one, because obviously I wanted my mum and my missus to come out.

“To be fair, I had to go all out and get them over here on a [charter] plane.

“But I did it just because I knew that it was such a big thing for the family. I didn’t want them to miss it.

“So I was delighted they made it. It was fantastic, they were emotional in the stand. I could see that.”

It has been an emotional week for Henderson following the death of former Sheffield United team-mate George Baldock.

The Greece international drowned in a swimming pool in Athens, shocking the football world.

Henderson and Baldock were part of the Blades team that were in contention for a top-six spot in the Premier League until Covid-19 derailed their season.

“That one, I cannot believe,” Henderson said. “I’m still numb from that.

“Finding out earlier in the week, the group of lads we had there and what a big character he was.

“Yeah, to lose him and just out of the blue as well. And obviously wondering, like, Annabel, his poor missus, and everything with the young boy, Brodie.

“And that community, it’s such a shame. And I don’t even know what to say.

“I’m lost for words on it. Still numb to this day.”

Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone were Palace team-mates (Martin Rickett/PA)

Henderson will return to club duty where Palace are still looking for their first league win of the season.

The 27-year-old has taken the mantle of number one this season after Sam Johnstone moved to Wolves and he says having two established goalkeepers at a club does not work.

“I don’t think it helped any of us, to be honest,” he said. “I think we’ve seen it across the board in many different clubs.

“I was in a scenario with Man United when it was the same and it just doesn’t really help anyone. I always thought it would, but it never does.

“And I think if we’re both honest about it, we’d probably both say exactly the same thing.

“So I’m delighted for him with his move. He’s got a great move there and I’m sure he’ll do really well. And I wish him all the best.”