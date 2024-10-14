Ben Stokes returns for England’s second Test against Pakistan

Ben Stokes will return to captain England in the second Test against Pakistan, with seam bowler Matthew Potts also recalled to the XI in Multan.

Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson make way following the tourists’ remarkable innings victory in the series opener.

Stokes, who has missed his side’s last four Tests with a torn hamstring, decided not to risk his fitness last week but has now been cleared after a series of rigorous workouts.

He will reclaim his spot at number six, bolstering a batting line-up that ran up a staggering 823 for seven last time out, and is ready to take his share of the work with the ball.

England’s pace attack is an all-Durham affair, with Potts lining up alongside Brydon Carse, who impressed on debut.

Atkinson has been left out for the first time since coming into the team at the start of the summer but he and Woakes have been rested after taking heavy workloads in energy-sapping heat in the first Test.

Stokes was relishing his first England appearance since July but admitted he would exert some caution over his bowling loads.

“I feel good. I’m looking forward to getting back on the field,” he said.

“I’ve worked really hard at the back end of my rehab period at home and throughout the last Test match as well. I’ve put myself through a fitness test over the last couple of days and come through that pretty well.

“I’ve got to be sensible. We’ve got two workhorses in the team in Carsey and Pottsy who just keep going and going and going but I’m available to bowl and, when I sense the time is right for me to maybe come on and make an impact, there won’t be any doubts in my mind.”

Steve Harmison came through the Durham ranks before playing for England (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He also noted the significance of the selection for his county, who have become a reliable production line for the English attack and turned out the likes of Steve Harmison, Mark Wood, Graham Onions and Liam Plunkett as well as the current trio.

“I’m not slowly eking all of the Durham team in, don’t worry worry about that!” he joked.

“But it’s going to be a proud moment for the club, looking at things like that. Durham have a great record of producing England cricketers, in particular fast bowlers.”