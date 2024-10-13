Jack Grealish reveals how England goal left him out of pocket

England winger Jack Grealish owes Trent Alexander-Arnold £500 after the Liverpool defender scored a superb free-kick in the 3-1 Nations League victory over Finland.

Leading 1-0 through Grealish’s first-half goal, Alexander-Arnold whipped home a 74th-minute set-piece to give Lee Carsley’s side some much-needed breathing room.

“I said, as a joke, if you score this I’ll give you five hundred quid – and he just slapped it in the top bin. I owe him,” Grealish told ITV1.

This free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold cost Jack Grealish (PA)

Declan Rice added a third with six minutes to go before Arttu Hoskonen scored a late consolation for the hosts as England returned to winning ways after the upset at home to Greece.

“I think we could have had a few more, especially towards the end when the game opened up,” added Grealish.

“It was difficult at times in the first half. At the end I think we are bit gutted as players to concede from a set-piece. We needed a win today so happy with that.”

Grealish dismissed the criticism aimed at interim boss Carsley following their Wembley setback.

“I don’t think it’s been difficult. Whatever happens with the England manager some people will always say negative stuff,” he said.

“I think before people were crying out for more so-called attacking players and we do it and it didn’t work for one game and there are a few people moaning.

“In my honest opinion I don’t get it. It can happen in games. He’s a top manager, brilliant guy and I love playing for him.”