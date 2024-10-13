Brennan Johnson banned and midfield worries – Wales v Montenegro talking points

Wales welcome Montenegro to Cardiff in the Nations League on Monday night.

Craig Bellamy’s side drew 2-2 in Iceland on Friday to extend their unbeaten start in the competition to three games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Group B4 fixture at Cardiff City Stadium.

Brennan blow

Wales must do without in-form Brennan Johnson after the Tottenham winger picked up a second Nations League booking in Reykjavik to receive a one-match ban.

Johnson put Wales ahead in Iceland by scoring in his seventh successive game and was a constant threat before being replaced at half-time due to what manager Craig Bellamy described as a “precaution”.

Wales never carried the same threat in Iceland after Johnson’s withdrawal and Bellamy will be determined there is no repeat against Montenegro.

Second helpings needed

Ben Davies (left) and Neco Williams (right) appear downcast after Wales surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in Iceland (Arni Torfason/AP)

The same pattern has unfolded in Wales’ three games under Bellamy – blistering starts and impressive first-half performances followed by a drop off in intensity during the second period.

Wales held on to win in Montenegro after scoring twice in the opening three minutes, Iceland were perhaps unlucky not to take all three points after trailing 2-0 at the interval.

The lack of minutes many of the squad are currently having at club level could be a factor in sustaining the energy needed to carry out Bellamy’s all-action front-foot style of football.

Midfield concerns

Will veteran Joe Allen (centre) be fit to solves Wales’ midfield problems? (Nick Potts/PA)

Injuries to skipper Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu weakened the Wales midfield before the trip to Iceland.

Jordan James’ second booking in the competition in Reykjavik and subsequent suspension has added further concern over that particular area.

Joe Allen, having reversed his decision to retire from international football, was not fit enough to make the 23-man matchday squad in Iceland. The only other natural central midfielder available is Josh Sheehan, who plays for League One Bolton.

Biter banned

Preston’s Montenegro striker Milutin Osmajic misses the Wales game through suspension (Martin Rickett/PA)

Preston’s Montenegro striker Milutin Osmajic would have been public enemy number one in Cardiff after biting Blackburn’s Welsh defender Owen Beck during a Deepdale clash last month.

Osmajic was given an eight-match ban and fined £15,000 for an incident that evoked memories of former Liverpool forward Luiz Suarez’s chomping antics.

The 25-year-old is suspended for the Cardiff clash after picking up a second Nations League booking during Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Turkey.

State of play

Turkey and Wales lead the race for the top two spots in Nations League Group B4 at the halfway stage (Nick Potts/PA)

Turkey are in the box seat to win automatic promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with seven points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Wales, who visit Turkey for their penultimate fixture next month, are on five points and Iceland four.

Beating bottom-placed Montenegro, who are yet to win a point, would be a big step to Wales securing at least second spot in the group and a place in the promotion play-offs next March.