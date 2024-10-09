Heimir Hallgrimsson searching for first win – Ireland v Finland talking points

The Republic of Ireland head into Thursday night’s Nations League clash with Finland in Helsinki desperate to hand new head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson the first win of his reign.

Home defeats by England and Greece last month condemned the Icelander to a sobering start and Hallgrimsson’s team need a positive result if they are to breathe life into the League B2 campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Changing of the guard?

Wolves defender Matt Doherty has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s double-header (Niall Carson/PA)

Whether by design or necessity, there is a different look about the Ireland squad this month.

Senior figures Seamus Coleman – who is injured – Matt Doherty – who is not – Alan Browne and Callum Robinson were left out of a squad which was reduced to 23 when Callum O’Dowda was forced to withdraw as Hallgrimsson signalled his intention to look at a series of other players.

Luton defender Mark McGuinness, Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor and Aberdeen counterpart Jamie McGrath are among the beneficiaries of that decision and while the manager has insisted the door is not closed for those left out, warning has been served.

The case for the defence

Celtic defender Liam Scales will hope his club form stands him in good stead for Republic of Ireland selection (Steve Welsh/PA)

Much was made of Hallgrimsson’s decision to opt for a back four against Greece having selected a three against England in the previous game, although both matches ultimately ended 2-0 in the visitors’ favour.

Significantly, he chose to field central defender Andrew Omobamidele rather than specialist Doherty at right-back with Coleman injured and seems likely to do so again with Watford loanee Festy Ebosele more of a wing-back alternative.

Left-sided Celtic centre-back Liam Scales will hope his form – a 7-1 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund apart – will aid his cause.

The man in the middle

Josh Cullen is back in the Republic of Ireland squad after missing the September fixtures (Niall Carson/PA)

A stalwart of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team, Burnley’s Josh Cullen appeared to have carved out a niche for himself in central midfield, protecting his defence and starting the ball rolling for the men ahead of him, although his form dipped along with that of the team.

Cullen missed the September double-header through injury and will hope for a chance to prove that he can once again play an important role for his country.

Troy time?

Since beating Gibraltar 4-0 in October last year, Ireland have scored just three goals in eight games and none in the last three.

Two of those have come from Celtic frontman Adam Idah and the other from a man currently playing his football in the Netherlands.

AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott has six club goals to his name so far this season, four of them in one game, and while Brighton 19-year-old Evan Ferguson has carried the hopes of the nation for some time, the 22-year-old former Tottenham player will be keeping his fingers crossed after failing to make it off the bench in either game last month.

Finns ain’t what they used to be

Finland boss Markku Kanerva finds himself under pressure after a difficult run of results (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Finland international Markku Kanerva led the nation to the delayed Euro 2020, but finds himself under a degree of pressure almost eight years into his tenure.

The Finns’ only competitive victories in the last 13 months have come against Northern Ireland and San Marino during qualification for Euro 2024, and they ultimately failed to make it to Germany after losing 4-1 to Wales in a play-off in March.

However, they can boast home and away victories over Ireland during the 2020-21 Nations League campaign with Fredrik Jensen scoring the only goal in both games.