It’s been quite a journey – Dominic Solanke happy to be back in England fold

Dominic Solanke always thought he would get another chance with England after ending a seven-year exile from the national team.

The Tottenham striker is back in the fold for the first time since 2017 having been called up by interim boss Lee Carsley for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

After not featuring for his country since a 15-minute cameo in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley, Solanke could have been forgiven for thinking his international career was over.

But the 27-year-old, who joined Spurs in a big-money summer move from Bournemouth, always had faith and is relaxed about his journey back to the top.

And with skipper Harry Kane a doubt to face Greece on Thursday, Solanke could be set for a much longer outing than last time.

“It means so much, I’ve worked very hard to get back to this moment,” he said.

“Obviously, I made my debut a long time ago now. It’s been quite a journey. But to get back here is a great feeling for me and the family.

“It’s just part of football. Everything happens at the right time for you. Everyone’s journey is different.

Dominic Solanke made his England debut seven years ago against Brazil (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I feel like this is the way it had to be for me and I feel like my game is clicking now and I feel good in myself.

“I didn’t think that it wouldn’t come around. It was the fact of keep doing what I’m doing and just keep playing well and scoring goals.

“I always believed that I would get back here, so that was my mindset, and that’s one of the things I was working towards.

“I’m thankful to be back here now, and hopefully I can stay here.

“That’s what the dream is, to represent your country, no matter how many times, it’s always the same.

“So hopefully I can get some minutes, but I’m just happy to be here again, and hopefully I can help the team.”

Solanke, who has scored three goals in eight appearances since his summer move from the Cherries, has the shirt he wore against Brazil framed and it serves as a reminder of a special day.

“I’ve still got it framed in my house, it is one of the greatest achievements of my career,” he said.

“I think…when you’re young and you’re just playing football, you obviously want to make it, but representing your country is a whole another level.

“So I’m still grateful for that moment to this day.”

Solanke is no stranger to Carsley, having worked with him at Under-21 level, and last week’s phone call was particularly sweet.

“It was Thursday, Spurs had an away game so I was away, I was just chilling in bed preparing for the game,” Solanke added.

“He dropped me a message to give him a call. It didn’t take me long to pick up the phone. I called him, I knew Cars from England Under-21 days.

“He’s a familiar face. He said he would put me back in and he’s been watching the games closely and seeing how I’ve been doing.

“He said he wanted to give me the opportunity to come back into the fold.”