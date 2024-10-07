Surrey sign fast bowler Matthew Fisher following his departure from Yorkshire

Surrey have snapped up seamer Matthew Fisher after he decided to leave Yorkshire.

Fisher, 26, announced in August his intention to leave the Headingley club at the conclusion of the 2024 season but finished on a high after he helped his boyhood team to promotion from Vitality County Championship Division Two.

The once-capped England bowler will now ply his trade at Surrey, who secured a third consecutive county title last month.

“I’m both excited and honoured to have signed for Surrey,” Fisher, who earned his solitary Test cap for England against West Indies in 2022, told the official club website.

“I’ve watched the recent successes of the squad with huge admiration and I hope to contribute to more success in the coming years.

“I’m also looking forward to working with some of the best players and coaches in the game.

“I first met Alec (Stewart) when I was 15 just after I made my debut for Yorkshire and he was visiting my school. He was great to talk to and it’s stuck in my memory ever since.”

Surrey’s current director of cricket Stewart added: “I’ve always looked to strengthen our squad straight after we’ve won the Championship so bringing in a player of Matt’s ability and experience made perfect sense.”