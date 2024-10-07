Kevin Sinfield to continue with England coaching role after agreeing new terms

Kevin Sinfield is to remain part of Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team after agreeing revised terms for his role.

In a lift for the national set-up following the sudden departures of Aled Walters and Felix Jones, who served as head of strength and conditioning and as defence coach respectively, Sinfield will continue working with England on an ongoing basis.

The rugby league great, who joined the England backroom staff ahead of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, was due to step down after the recent tour to Japan and New Zealand but has chosen to stay on in his post as skills and kicking coach, as well as a providing mentorship to the squad.

“Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience and I am excited to continue my involvement with the team,” Sinfield said.

“This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I’m passionate about, coaching and mentoring players, while also balancing other commitments which are important to me.”

Sinfield will be in place for a busy autumn schedule that opens against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on November 2, but he will spend less time with England outside of Test windows and during match weeks.

A statement issued by the Rugby Football Union reveals that this is to provide the 44-year-old with “greater flexibility to balance other personal and professional commitments”.

Sinfield has raised over £10million for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research and charities by running marathons and later this year he is to run over 50km every day for a week.

England head coach Steve Borthwick (left) and Kevin Sinfield have worked together with the national team since December 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

His charity work began when former Leeds team-mate and close friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Sinfield left England’s tour of New Zealand in July to attend Burrow’s funeral, before rejoining the squad in time for the second Test.

“Kevin is a talented coach and an inspirational figure in our set-up”, Borthwick said.

“The work he does on and off the field is invaluable to our players, so I am pleased he’ll remain part of the management team and continue to contribute towards England’s success.”

Sinfield operated as defence coach after joining England from Leicester, where he also worked under Borthwick.

Reports that he would step down after the 2023 World Cup surfaced during the tournament in France, but instead he became skills and kicking coach once Jones was recruited from South Africa in time for this year’s Six Nations.

Speculation over Sinfield’s future continued but having decided he would depart upon returning from New Zealand, Borthwick determined that his former number two was too influential a figure to lose and has persuaded him to stay on.

While his presence is on an ongoing basis only – there is no fixed term for his contract – it still provides continuity at a time of upheaval for England.

Borthwick was stung by the unexpected exit of Walters and Jones’ decision to hand in his notice after the summer tour. Both are highly-regarded coaches and were seen as important to hopes of lifting the World Cup in 2027.

Joe El-Abd has replaced Jones as defence coach while continuing his role as director of rugby at Oyonnax with Phil Morrow being lined up as Walters’ replacement.