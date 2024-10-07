Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt help England beat South Africa

Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt helped England negotiate a potentially tricky chase as they defeated South Africa by seven wickets to make it two from two at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s 124 for six was the highest total at Sharjah in this tournament but a 64-run stand in 55 balls between opener Wyatt-Hodge and talismanic all-rounder Sciver-Brunt broke the back of the pursuit.

While Wyatt-Hodge departed for a run-a-ball 43 with 11 needed from the last two overs, Sciver-Brunt got them over the line with four deliveries to spare, creaming her sixth four to seal England’s victory.

Sciver-Brunt finished on 48 not out off 36 balls on another slow and low surface as England backed up their campaign-opening win over Bangladesh by avenging last year’s semi-final defeat by South Africa.

England, who also lost to the Proteas at the 2020 edition, were grateful for their opponents’ profligacy in the field, while several shots from Wyatt-Hodge and Sciver-Brunt bounced safe.

England put down four chances – all of them difficult – but Sophie Ecclestone took two for 15 and Sarah Glenn one for 15, with South Africa unable to put their foot down as they became bogged down by spin.