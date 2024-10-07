Dallas Cowboys leave it late to edge past Pittsburgh Steelers

A touchdown in the final minute gave the Dallas Cowboys a 20-17 victory in their delayed clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The match was delayed by nearly 90 minutes by a series of thunderstorms in Pittsburgh and the Cowboys ensured the late finish had plenty of drama.

They trailed 17-13 after the two teams had swapped touchdowns in the final quarter, but Dak Prescott found Jelen Tolbert from four yards to snatch victory.

It was a marked contrast to a first half which produced just three field goals, Dallas edging ahead 6-3 before Connor Heyward caught a Justin Fields touchdown pass early in the third quarter to put the Steelers ahead.

Prescott and Fields exchanged touchdown passes to Rico Dowdle and Pat Freirmuth respectively before Tolbert completed the dramatic conclusion.

Quarterback Kyler Murray steered the Arizona Cardinals to a 24-23 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers, who let a 10-point fourth quarter lead slip.

Murray connected with Elijah Higgins from two yards, James Conner adding the two-point conversion before the quarterback drove his side downfield for Chad Ryland to land the decisive field goal.

The Denver Broncos scored 34 unanswered points after trailing 10-0 early on as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18, with Patrick Surtain returning an interception 100 yards for a touchdown.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned a blocked field goal attempt 60 yards for a touchdown to seal a surprise 29-20 win for the New York Giants over the Seattle Seahawks, while the Green Bay Packers came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-19.

Justin Tucker’s field goal was the difference as the Baltimore Ravens secured a dramatic 41-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both quarterbacks starred as Joe Burrow completed five touchdowns and Lamar Jackson threw for four in a game which also saw Baltimore running back Derrick Henry score his 100th career touchdown.

After tying 38-38 in regular time, the game boiled down to overtime, where Evan McPherson missed a field goal and a great rush from Henry set Baltimore up perfectly for Tucker to kick the winning field goal.

The Minnesota Vikings extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 23-17 victory over the New York Jets in London.

Touchdowns from Andrew van Ginkel and CJ Ham put the Vikings in control, but the Jets responded with two touchdowns before Will Reichard made the game safe with a 41-yard field goal.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fended off a late scare from the Indianapolis Colts to win 37-34 and pick up their first victory of the season.

The Minnesota Vikings claimed victory in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A brilliant display from Tank Bigsby in the final two quarters saw the running back score two touchdowns.

Although Joe Flacco’s connection with Alec Pierce levelled the game, Cam Little’s kick in the dying seconds sealed victory for the Jaguars.

The Houston Texans also needed a late field goal to edge to a 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Caleb Williams steered the Chicago Bears to their third win after beating the Carolina Panthers 36-10 in a ruthless display which saw them score three touchdowns in the second quarter alone.

Elsewhere, the Washington Commanders continued their impressive form with a 34-13 win against the Cleveland Browns, while the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 15-10.