Eddie Howe: Anthony Gordon ‘handled disappointment well’ after penalty miss

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe praised Anthony Gordon for the way he handled another return to Goodison Park despite his penalty miss costing them the chance of victory against Everton.

The England international, whose departure from the Toffees in January 2023 was somewhat acrimonious, was denied by former club-mate Jordan Pickford in the 35th minute, with the match finishing goalless.

Gordon was booed throughout but Howe felt his response, unlike last season when he was involved in a post-match scuffle, showed a growing maturity.

“Naturally he will be disappointed but a much better performance from him today than here last year, I thought he dealt with the occasion well,” said Howe, whose side have now gone three matches without a win.

“I thought he handled that disappointment really well as I know from personal experience – not missing a penalty but making a mistake – the moment goes against you and plays on your mind. It can affect you negatively.

“He really learned from last season’s game and international experience. There was a lot of pressure on him on that moment.

“He has been an outstanding penalty taker so I have no issues with him taking it or taking them in the future.

“Anyone can miss a penalty. We absolutely support him and he’s been incredible for us and tactically he gave them a problem.”

Gordon’s chance from the spot came from a crazy decision by James Tarkowski to haul Sandro Tonali to the ground at a corner, but Pickford’s save brought the biggest cheer of the evening.

“It was almost like a goal for them, the crowd were into the game at that moment,” said Howe.

“The crowd felt it was an unjust decision and the game can turn on those emotions.”

It was Pickford’s first penalty save since denying James Maddison for Leicester in May 2023.

“You try to double-bluff each other and I’ve got the better of him tonight, and I’m pleased as it was a big moment in the game and managed to get us a draw,” Pickford, who saved his first penalty in nine attempts, told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think Ant executed it to perfection and he’ll be disappointed, but I’m there to make the save and that’s what I’ve done.

“I back myself in pens and I think it is the first time I’ve saved one in a while.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche praised Pickford’s professionalism in answering some of his critics.

“He’s had a fair share of question marks this season – we all have,” he said after a taking a fifth point from three matches.

“Part of the resilience of being a top footballer is about dealing with that and seeing it through and staying resolute to what you do.

“He is a very good professional and showed that with his performance today.”

Dyche was less happy with the failure to award a penalty to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whom VAR ruled had kicked the back of Dan Burn and not the other way around.

“It’s a bizarre one. Their penalty there is a bit of to-ing and fro-ing but you can’t do that, we know that,” he added.

“The thing I can’t work out is you see so many weak penalties and he (Calvert-Lewin) has clearly tried to strike it at goal and their lad interrupts it.

“I don’t know where it is with penalties. I know our record is awful, we don’t get them.

“There will be some technical reason, the powers that be always give us a technical reason when we ask the question.”