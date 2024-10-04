Alex Lozowski named in England training squad six years on from last cap

Saracens back Alex Lozowski has been named in an England autumn training camp almost six years after his last international appearance.

Lozowski, who can cover various positions in the back division, won the last of his five England caps in a 35-15 home victory over Japan in November 2018.

The 31-year-old features in 36-strong squad for a three-day training camp ahead of upcoming Autumn Nations Series matches against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is also included having yet to play under head coach Steve Borthwick, with the Sale hooker last capped in November 2022 when Eddie Jones was still in charge.

Borthwick said: “After watching a competitive and high scoring start to the Premiership season, I am once again looking forward to gathering the players together.

“This training camp is an important part of our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series as we continue to build on the cohesion we’ve developed over the past two campaigns.

“The squad reflects the depth and quality we have in English rugby and we are looking forward to working with the players ahead of what will be a highly competitive series.”

England last played in the summer, beating Japan 52-17 in Tokyo before suffering two narrow defeats to New Zealand.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is recalled to the England set-up after winning his last cap in November 2022 (Steven Paston/PA)

Fin Baxter, Ollie Sleightholme and Tom Roebuck, who won their first caps on that trip, are included in the autumn camp with forward call-ups for Ollie Chessum, Trevor Davison, Greg Fisilau, Ellis Genge, Tom Pearson and Tom Willis, as well as Cowan-Dickie.

Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly and Jack van Poortvliet join Lozowski in the changes to the backs from the summer tour.

Exeter centre Henry Slade and Harlequins pair Alex Dombrandt and Luke Northmore will attend the England camp to rehabilitate from their current injuries.

England said Joe Cokanasiga, Will Muir and Max Ojomoh (all Bath), Ben Curry, Tom Curry, George Ford, Raffi Quirke, Bevan Rodd (all Sale) and Alex Mitchell (Northampton) were not considered for selection due to injury. The squad will assemble for training on Monday.

Full squad: Forwards – F Baxter (Harlequins), O Chessum, D Cole (both Leicester), A Coles (Northampton), L Cowan-Dickie (Sale), C Cunningham-South (Harlequins), T Dan (Saracens), T Davison (Northampton), B Earl (Saracens), G Fisilau (Exeter), E Genge (Bristol), J George, M Itoje (Saracens), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester), T Pearson (Northampton), E Roots (Exeter), W Stuart, S Underhill (both Bath), T Willis (Saracens).

Backs – O Beard (Harlequins), E Daly (Saracens), F Dingwall (Northampton), I Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), T Freeman, G Furbank (both Northampton), O Lawrence (Bath), A Lozowski (Saracens), H Randall (Bristol), T Roebuck (Sale), O Sleightholme, F Smith (both Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), B Spencer (Bath), F Steward, J van Poortvliet (both Leicester).