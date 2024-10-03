Sam Powell ready to embrace Hull KR challenge with a smile as Wire target final

Warrington veteran Sam Powell is relishing the prospect of getting to grips with one of rugby league’s most intimidating environments when his side head to Craven Park on Friday night with a place in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at stake.

The majority in an expected sell-out crowd of around 13,000 will be roaring Hull KR towards what they hope will be an historic first appearance in the end-of-season showpiece, but Powell has seen enough to know that such expectations can often backfire on the biggest stage.

Powell, a three-time Grand Final winner who ended his 15-year stint with Wigan at the end of last season, told the PA news agency: “It’s one of the best atmospheres in Super League but I’ll be smiling when I run out tomorrow – I’m going to embrace it.

Warrington won an epic elimination clash against St Helens on Saturday (Gary Oakley/PA)

“If we get our game right, after the initial period which is going to be tasty, you can flip that kind of atmosphere. They’re red hot and they’ve got a hostile home crowd but if stuff starts going out way you can start to feel the nervousness creep in.”

The much-decorated 32-year-old insists it has been a seamless transition to his new surroundings this season, helped by Wire head coach Sam Burgess, who masterminded his side’s epic golden point win over St Helens in the first play-off elimination round on Saturday.

But Powell, who is already starting to plan for a coaching career when his playing days come to an end, is adamant his mind has not strayed to the possibility of facing his former club and home town – who take on neighbours Leigh in the semi-final on Saturday – at Old Trafford on October 12.

Sam Powell won three Grand Finals with Wigan (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“People think I’m talking rubbish when I say that, but honestly I’m not really bothered,” added Powell. “I live in Wigan and a lot of my family are Wigan fans, and I still massively respect the club.

“But I’m focused on wanting to do it with Warrington now. I know what it would mean for the fans if the club could finally get over the line and win the Grand Final. I can only imagine the feeling of being part of the first 17 ever to do it with Warrington.”

While Powell, who has mainly fulfilled a utility role for Burgess off the bench this season, is convinced his side head into the game as underdogs, Rovers head coach Willie Peters swerved questions over whether his own side, who sealed home advantage by finishing above Wire in the regular season table, start as favourites.

Willie Peters hopes to lead Hull KR to their first Grand Final (Mike Egerton/PA)

And Peters, who suffered a big blow in the build-up when captain Elliot Minichella lost his second appeal against a two-match ban, warned that while the Craven Park crowd can be a factor, it is not an asset that can be taken for granted against opponents who head into the game on a high.

“It doesn’t matter where you play, you need to prepare the same and go out and do a job,” said Peters. “Just because we’re playing at home with over 10,000 people there cheering for us, it doesn’t mean that it just happens. We know what we need to do and we’ve got to get it right.

“(But) there’s no doubt that having 10,000 fans behind you can make a difference. We want it to be hostile and daunting for teams to come here, and we need them more than ever this Friday night, because it’s do or die – it’s time to go to work and reach that next step.”