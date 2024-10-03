Morgan Rogers loves the impact ‘fresh’ Jhon Duran brings to Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers says Aston Villa team-mate Jhon Duran loves his role as super-sub because he does not get tired.

The striker sent himself into Villa folklore by coming off the bench and scoring the goal which earned his side a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

It evoked memories of the most famous night in the club’s history when they beat Bayern in the European Cup final in 1982 and the goal continued Duran’s sensational record as a substitute as it was the fifth time he has come off the bench to score this season.

“I think he likes it. It means he keeps himself fresh for the next game,” Rogers said.

“Because he can do that, just come on and cause havoc for 25 minutes. He is unbelievable.

“The patience and concentration to stay focused and when you are called on, to do what he does and do it over and over and over again…

“Teams know he is scoring but you can’t stop it because sometimes he doesn’t even know what he is doing himself.

“He is such a threat and such a problem, a real handful. I am so glad he is here. He is winning us games at the moment and long may it continue.”

Rogers, with his pace and ball-carrying skills, was vital to Villa’s success against the German giants and he is proving he can play at a higher level.

Although he missed out on Lee Carsley’s England squad for the forthcoming games against Greece and Finland, he has ambitions to be involved in the future.

And he knows excelling on the Champions League stage will help him.

“I love football and want to play on a stage like this,” he said.

“I want to embrace it and enjoy it and I think I did that (against Bayern). When I look back and reflect, I will be really proud of myself.

Morgan Rogers, centre, was a key player for Villa against Bayern (David Davies/PA)

“I don’t play to think about England at all. That is the pinnacle of football and an honour.

“Hopefully one day I can do that. I don’t play football to think like that.

“Of course I want to impress and show everyone why I am where I am and why I deserve to be here.

“Of course it is a natural progression I want to achieve. But I am not thinking too much that I need to perform, that I need to shine.

“I just want to help the team win. If Aston Villa are winning then I’m happy and if I’m performing it is the most important thing for me.”